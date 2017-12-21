Gossip: Van the man for Swans?

Thursday’s football stories link a former Manchester United boss with a move to Wales....

Daily Mirror: Swansea City are trying to persuade Louis van Gaal to become their new manager.

Daily Star: On the other hand, Tony Pulis is the favourite to succeed Paul Clement.

Daily Express: Paris St Germain will bid £25m for Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez.

Daily Mirror: Alternatively, Sanchez will stay with the Gunners until the summer and then join City on a free transfer with a deal of £400,000 a week.

The Times: Arsenal and Manchester City are monitoring Burnley defender James Tarkowski with a view to a summer bid.

Sport: Barcelona are willing to pay Liverpool £132m for Philippe Coutinho next month.

Corriere dello Sport: Atletico Madrid say Liverpool target Sime Vrsalkjo will not be moving next month.

The Independent: Another player linked with Liverpool, Monaco’s Thomas Lemar, is thought to favour a move to Anfield ahead of joining Chelsea or Arsenal.

Daily Mail: Newcastle United have agreed a January loan move for Chelsea winger Kenedy.