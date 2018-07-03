Gossip: Turkish move for Liverpool striker?

Tuesday’s transfer stories link England man with a move abroad...

Daily Star: Liverpool are expecting a £10m bid from Besiktas for Daniel Sturridge.

The Sun: Reds’ winger Harry Wilson is wanted by both Celtic and Rangers.

Marca: Juventus have opened talks with Real Madrid over a move for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Gazzetta dello Sport: Chelsea are ready to negotiate a swap deal that would see Alvaro Morata join Juventus and Gonzalo Higuain move the other way.

Daily Telegraph: Daley Blind would have to take a pay cut to leave Manchester United and rejoin Ajax.

Daily Mail: RB Leipzig hope to beat United to the signing of Nottingham Forest teenager Matthew Bondswell.

Daily Mirror: Huddersfield Town are targeting Leicester City striker Ahmed Musa and Hertha Berlin defender Marvin Plattenhardt.

Daily Telegraph: West Bromwich Albion keeper Ben Foster is on the verge of a £2.5m move to Watford.

Daily Mail: Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi has handed in a transfer request to try and push through a move to Arsenal.