Gossip: Troy top of Sam’s shopping list?

ESPN: Everton boss Sam Allardyce has made Watford striker Troy Deeney his top target in January.

Daily Mail: Everton, West Ham United and Swansea City are set to compete for the January signing of Augsburg defender Daniel Opare.

Daily Express: Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has told the board to sort out contracts for Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard before the World Cup.

Daily Star: Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud could consider a January loan move according to the French assistant manager.

AS: Arsenal are keen to sign Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi.

Calciomercato: The Gunners, along with Spurs, are interested in Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos.

Sporx: Spurs are preparing an offer for Trabzonspor midfielder Yusuf Yazici.