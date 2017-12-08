Gossip: Toffees’ boss sweet on striker?

Friday’s football rumours link Everton with a multi-million pound bid.....

Daily Mirror: Everton boss Sam Allardyce is planning a £60m move for Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Daily Express: Manchester United are ready to hijack any Chelsea move for Juventus left-back Alex Sandro.

Daily Mail: United’s hopes of signing Schalke’s Leon Goretzka have been hit by an injury to the midfielder.

Daily Mirror: Chelsea are ready to rival Barcelona for the signing of Gremio midfielder Arthur.

The Sun: The Blues are also lining up a £20m January bid for Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey.

The Guardian: West Ham United and Crystal Palace are both thought to be keen on the loan signing of Liverpool striker Danny Ings.

Sky Sport Italia: Alessandro del Piero has urged his former club Juventus to make a move for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can.