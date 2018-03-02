Gossip: Spurs keen to make a Marc?

Friday’s football gossip link Pochettino’s side with Dortmund striker....

Daily Mirror: Tottenham Hotspur are ready to bid for Borussia Dortmund and Germany forward Marco Reus.

RTBF: Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois is being targeted by Real Madrid and Paris St Germain, with whom Courtois’ father met this week.

The Sun: Planned contract renewal talks between Chelsea and Courtois have been put back until the summer.

Daily Star: Manchester United have joined Liverpool in the pursuit of Napoli midfielder Jorginho.

Daily Mirror: Mario Balotelli’s agent says the former Manchester City and Liverpool striker could be set for a summer return to the Premier League.

Daily Mail: Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann is a contender to succeed Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

Daily Express: West Ham United manager David Moyes is preparing a £10m summer bid for Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter.