Gossip: Spurs keen to make a Marc?

Borussia Dortmund's German international Marco Reus
Borussia Dortmund's German international Marco Reus
Share this article

Friday’s football gossip link Pochettino’s side with Dortmund striker....

Don’t miss the latest football transfer news and gossip from leagues in England, Scotland and Europe with footballwire.co.uk

Daily Mirror: Tottenham Hotspur are ready to bid for Borussia Dortmund and Germany forward Marco Reus.

RTBF: Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois is being targeted by Real Madrid and Paris St Germain, with whom Courtois’ father met this week.

The Sun: Planned contract renewal talks between Chelsea and Courtois have been put back until the summer.

Daily Star: Manchester United have joined Liverpool in the pursuit of Napoli midfielder Jorginho.

Daily Mirror: Mario Balotelli’s agent says the former Manchester City and Liverpool striker could be set for a summer return to the Premier League.

Daily Mail: Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann is a contender to succeed Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

Daily Express: West Ham United manager David Moyes is preparing a £10m summer bid for Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter.