Gossip: Munich man set for Chelsea move?

Monday’s football rumours link striker with a Stamford Bridge switch....

Don’t miss the latest football transfer news and gossip from leagues in England, Scotland and Europe with footballwire.co.uk

The Sun: Chelsea are favourites to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who wants a Premier League move.

Sky Sports: Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry would be interested in succeeding Arsene Wenger as Gunners boss.

L’Equipe: Arsenal want Paris St Germain’s teenage midfielder Yacine Adli, who is also interesting Manchester City, Barcelona and Juventus.

The Sun: Tottenham Hotspur are lining up a summer move for Sheffield United striker David Brooks.

Calciomercato: AC Milan are lining up a move for Swansea City’s Ki Sung-yueng.

Diario Gol: Barcelona trio Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho have approved the club’s plan for three summer signings.