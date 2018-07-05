Gossip: Manchester United to make Shaqiri move?

Stoke City's Xherdan Shaqiri
Thursday’s transfer stories link Old Trafford club with Stoke City’s Swiss forward....

The Sun: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is considering a bid for Xherdan Shaqiri, who can leave Stoke City for £12m.

Daily Mirror: United are also keen on a swap deal for Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic with Matteo Darmian going to Italy.

Daily Star: Juventus defender Alex Sandro has agreed terms ahead of a £53m move to Old Trafford.

Daily Mail: Jack Wilshere has held talks with West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini over a possible move to the Hammers.

The Independent: New Arsenal boss Unai Emery is willing to sell players and finance a move for Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes.

Marca: The Gunners will miss out on Ever Banega as the Argentinian midfielder has decided to stay with Sevilla.

The Sun: Newcastle United winger Matt Ritchie has been offered a deal worth £4m a year to join Stoke City.