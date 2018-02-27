Gossip: Carlo to answer Arsenal’s call?

Former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti
Tuesday’s football gossip links former Chelsea boss with Gunners role

Daily Star: Former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti is ready to succeed Arsene Wenger if required by Arsenal.

Daily Telegraph: Arsenal are looking into replacing Wenger at the end of the season with Joachim Low, Mikel Arteta, Brendan Rodgers and Leonardo Jardim some of the names considered.

Daily Mail: Chelsea will offer Eden Hazard close to £300,000 a week to ward off interest from other clubs.

The Independent: Barcelona are monitoring Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld.

Daily Mirror: Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon claims Spurs’ striker Harry Kane is ahead of Robert Lewandowski as the club’s main summer target.

Daily Telegraph: Spurs are prepared to bid £35m for Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon – but they want £50m.

El Pais: Paris St Germain could offer Kylian Mbappe to Barcelona in exchange for Philippe Coutinho in a bid to appease Neymar.

Daily Mail: Manchester United have checked on Real Sociedad defender Alvaro Odriozola.