Gossip: Bayern bid for Manchester United’s Martial?

Daily Star: Bayern Munich are the latest club joining the race for Manchester United’s Anthony Martial.

Daily Express: United are monitoring Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic.

Daily Mirror: Wolves are interested in Porto’s Colombian midfielder Juan Quintero – but face competition from Spurs and Real Madrid.

Daily Star: Liverpool could move for Germany winger Julian Brandt after their deal for Nabil Fekir fell through.

The Sun: Chelsea could appoint Maurizio Sarri as manager on Monday with his first signing being CSKA Moscow midfielder Aleksandr Golovin.

El Mundo Deportivo: Barcelona could sell Paulinho to raise funds for the signing of Chelsea midfielder Willian.

Daily Mirror: Southampton will beat West Ham United to the signature of Barcelona defender Marlon Santos after agreeing a £10m fee.

The Sun: The Hammers and Fulham are battling to complete a £25m deal for Nice striker Alassane Plea.