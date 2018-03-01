Gossip: Arsenal and Wenger to part company?

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger
Thursday’s football stories claim Frenchman could be on his way....

Daily Mirror: Arsenal’s board have turned against manager Arsene Wenger and are compiling a list of possible replacements.

Daily Telegraph: Former Barcelona president Joan Laporta has urged the club to consider replacing Wenger with Thierry Henry.

The Sun: Gunners midfielder Jack Wilshere says he will leave the club in the summer unless he is offered a significantly improved deal.

AS: Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak is yet to renew his contract amid interest from Arsenal, Liverpool and Paris St Germain.

Daily Star: Willian could leave Chelsea this summer with AC Milan and Manchester United the joint favourites to sign him.

Gazzetta dello Sport: Juventus want to complete the signing of Liverpool’s Emre Can to avoid any summer auction for the midfielder.

The Sun: Manchester City have told Raheem Sterling to wait until the end of the season before talks over a new contract.