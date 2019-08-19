Full-back Gethin Jones has left Fleetwood Town by mutual consent as he bids to find regular first-team football.

The defender, 23, joined Town for an undisclosed fee from Premier League side Everton in January 2018.

But after falling out of favour he has now agreed to terminate his contract.

The right-back, who can also feature on the left, failed to nail down a spot under Uwe Rosler or John Sheridan.

Jones made eight appearances under head coach Joey Barton last season but has not featured for Town since he was brought off at half-time in the 3-1 Checkatrade Trophy defeat at Bury last November.

The former Wales Under-21 defender then spent time training with Town’s Under-18 squad before moving to Mansfield on loan in January for the rest of the season.

He made 17 appearances for the Stags and returned to Town in the summer.

However, he has not been involved with Town’s first team this season and has only featured in development squad matches.

He made 19 first-team appearances for Fleetwood.