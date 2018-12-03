Gareth Southgate's England to face Holland in UEFA Nations League semi-finals

Gareth Southgate with Holland boss Ronald Koeman during the UEFA Nations League Finals draw
England will face Holland in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals next summer.

Gareth Southgate's men qualified for the last four of the inaugural tournament with a late victory over Croatia last month, topping their group.

The tie will be played in Guimaraes in Portugal on June 6.

Hosts Portugal will play Switzerland in the other last-four tie on June 5 in Porto.

The final and third-place play-off will take place on June 9.

Southgate now knows the route his side must take to get their hands on a trophy next summer.

Their clash with Holland, managed by Ronald Koeman, will be the first competitive meeting between the sides since Euro 96, when Southgate played in a memorable 4-1 win for the Three Lions.

Portugal or Switzerland would await in the final, both teams England played in Euro 2004, which was held in Portugal.