Eddie Clarke took some time out after the bleep test

GALLERY: Head coach Joey Barton and the Fleetwood Town players return for pre-season training

Fleetwood Town's first team and development squad took part in a gruelling fitness session as pre-season kicked off at Poolfoot Farm.

Our photographer Dan Martino captured the action as head coach Joey Barton watched his men complete a bleep test this morning as preparations for the 2019-20 League One season began at Town's training base.

Ryan Rydel, Kyle Dempsey and Josh Morris complete the bleep test

1. Ryan Rydel, Kyle Dempsey and Josh Morris complete the bleep test

Ryan Rydel, Kyle Dempsey and Josh Morris complete the bleep test
other
Buy a Photo
New signing Danny Andrew

2. New signing Danny Andrew

New signing Danny Andrew
other
Buy a Photo
Ash Hunter chats to skipper Craig Morgan and Ash Eastham

3. Ash Hunter chats to skipper Craig Morgan and Ash Eastham

Ash Hunter chats to skipper Craig Morgan and Ash Eastham
other
Buy a Photo
Conor McAleny returned from his loan spell at Kilmarnock and chatted to head coach Joey Barton and Clint Hill

4. Conor McAleny returned from his loan spell at Kilmarnock and chatted to head coach Joey Barton and Clint Hill

Conor McAleny returned from his loan spell at Kilmarnock and chatted to head coach Joey Barton and Clint Hill
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6