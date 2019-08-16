Fylde midfielder Lewis Montrose ready to return but will be eased back says manager Dave Challinor

Dave Challinor says his AFC Fylde skipper Lewis Montrose could make his come-back at home to Woking tomorrow.

The midfielder has barely played in the last 12 months due to foot injuries.

Montrose picked up an injury in the 2018 pre-season and was limited to just five National League appearances in the whole campaign.

The last of those was against Wrexham in January, when he broke the same foot.

It meant the 30-year-old missed Fylde’s charge to the play-off final and their FA Trophy victory at Wembley.

But Challinor says Montrose is now back in full training.

The Coasters boss feels he is ready to play but Challinor is keen to manage the midfielder’s workload and ease him back in.

He told The Gazette: “Lewis will be in the squad sooner rather than later, which gives us decisions to make.

“It will be great to have him back. He is a massive player for us and was a big part of our side in our first season in the National League.

“It was disappointing as much for him as it was for us that he missed the majority of last season and now we are managing his load.

“The next step is getting him back in the squad. He’s been out for close to 12 months, so we are being careful.

“He played in a (training ground) game the other day and he might be involved against Woking. From his perspective he feels he is ready and in his head he is ready, but we will see.”

Fylde scored twice in the final 10 minutes to maintain their unbeaten start with a 2-2 draw at Hartlepool.

Tomorrow’s Mill Farm visitors are a Woking side who sit three places but just one point above Fylde in third, having won three of their four games.

And Challinor is expecting a physical battle . He added: “It will be a tough game. They are a big, physical side.

“They have come up a division and started the season well. But we are at home and it is another chance to get three points. We have a good home record and we are looking to build on that.”