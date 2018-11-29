Fylde coast youth football review: Wyre Juniors Under-14s' big win, Siddall's double hat-trick for Blackpool girls

Dylan Copeland, Connor Ashton, Adam Stafford and two goals for Ollie Broughton saw Wyre Under-14s beat Foxhall Hoops 5-0 in the Blackpool and District Youth Football League.

It moved them up to third place in the division, while Warton Typhoons beat St Annes Diamonds to keep them in second.

At Under-15 level, Josh Edwards, Adam Meadows, Taylor Fort and Daniel Lydon scored as FC Rangers Blues beat Poulton FC to go joint second with Kirkham Juniors Reds who did not play this week.

Squires Gate Reds took advantage of Kirkham’s inaction to go top of the division with a win over AFC Blackpool.

Matthew Guy scored both of FC Rangers’ goals but they could not prevent his side from losing their game against Thornton Cleveleys Whites.

In the Under-18s’ competition, there was a well-contested match on Common Edge where Foxhall JFC hosted top-of-the-table Blackpool Rangers.

A goal apiece in each half for Kyran Jones and Ciaran Kimmance secured the win for Rangers and keeps them top of the table.

Dillon Ward and James Downer scored the goals for Foxhall JFC.

Clifton Rangers had a win at home against Poulton Town to keep them within three points of top place with a game in hand.

Thornton Cleveleys got their second win of the season at home to FC Rangers, moving them up the table and with several games in hand.

Blackpool FC Girls U14 7 Fleetwood Town Girls u14 2

Blackpool midfielder and captain Siddall scored a double hat-trick of the highest quality in this West Lancashire Girls’ League encounter.

She also set up the opening goal by crossing to Porter who timed her finish to perfection after just three minutes.

With Fleetwood claiming two good first-half goals, it was player of the match Siddall who settled the encounter by her fourth solo dribbled goal of the match, a volley from 12 yards off an excellent cross from Porter, before completing the set with a shot from outside the box.

YMCA UNDER-9

YMCA reached the final at the PDPL Pre Christmas Cup finals day competition at Poolfoot last Saturday.

A strike by Daniel Jones gave them a 1-0 victory over Fleetwood Town Sharks, followed by a 2-0 win over Lytham Junior Maroons with Jones scoring both.

He also found the net, along with Thomas Hall, in a 2-0 win against BFF Predators to reach the final.

Although they lost 2-0 to BJFF Blades, it was a very encouraging day for YMCA.

SPIRIT OF YOUTH SCORPIONS 1 YMCA UNDER-11 5

YMCA achieved a comfortable victory in the PDPL Christmas Plate.

They were on top for most of the first half and reached the interval with a 3-0 lead.

They continued to have the upper hand after the restart and added two more goals with Scorpions bagging a consolation.

Harry Butler (2), Connor Lewis Murgatroyd, James Dunsby and Sammy Curran all scored.

POULTON YOUTH 0 YMCA ORANGESUNDER-12 5

An impressive first half display helped YMCA to a comfortable victory in the Pre-Christmas Cup.

After dominating the half they reached the interval with a 4-0 lead and continued to have the upper hand in the second half adding one further goal to the tally.

Will Stott led the way with a hat-trick and also on target were Noah Nicholson and Cameron Clark.

FOXHALL 0

YMCA BLACK UNDER-12 3

YMCA achieved this victory at Stanley Park in the Pre-Christmas Cup with a solid all round team display.

After an even start, YMCA broke the deadlock through Connor Norman and a further strike by Tom Woodington gave them a 2-0 lead at the interval.

YMCA continued to have the upper hand after the restart and victory was completed by a superb goal from Felix Twitchet.

YMCA ORANGES UNDER-12 3

ROSEGROVE TERRIERS 4

YMCA’s County Cup hopes ended last Sunday despite taking a two-goal lead into half-time.

The visitors took an early lead but YMCA responded superbly to lead 3-1 at half-time thanks to Cole McGurik (2) and Will Stott.

Rosegrove came storming out of the blocks immediately after the restart to reduce their deficit before hitting the post with a penalty.

YMCA’s reprieve was shortlived as the visitors did level before grabbing a fourth goal in the closing minutes to clinch the tie.

YMCA UNDER-14 3 FLEETWOOD TOWN REDS 2

Despite dominating the first half last Sunday, YMCA failed to break down a determined Town rearguard as the game was goalless at half-time.

Fleetwood grabbed the lead but YMCA quickly equalised, only for the visitors to soon restore their lead.

However, YMCA remained on the front foot and scored twice more in the last 10 minutes to clinch victory.

Thomas Shuttleworth, Ben Wilson and Harry Gledhill were YMCA’s marksmen.

POULTON YOUTH 0 YMCA UNDER-16 5

YMCA were generally on top throughout this game at Cottam Hall last Sunday.

They created many chances in the first half and reached half time 1-0 ahead.

After the restart though, they started to convert their chances and added a further four goals.

Charlie Croasdale and Jacob Grice bagged pairs with Jamie Clayton also on target.