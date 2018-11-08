Fylde coast youth football: AFC Blackpool make a point, Blackpool Girls' cup win

In the Blackpool and District Youth Football League, a much improved AFC Blackpool U15s got their first point of the season.

READ MORE Youth League match of the week: Kirkham Reds Under-14 v Thornton Cleveleys Whites

AFC opened the scoring in the first minute with a goal from Jack Louth.

FC Rangers replied with two quick goals from Carl Wallace and Mario Craescu before Johnny Porter made the scores level at half-time.

The second half was just as tense as the first with FC’s Matthew Guy putting them in front only for AFC to come back again and level with Louth’s second.

FC also had a penalty saved that could have won them the match.

Top of the division side Squires Gate Reds were beaten by FC Rangers Blues courtesy of goals from Armin Khodabakhsh, Daniel Lydon and Brandon Smith.

Kirkham Juniors Reds had another win, this time over Thornton Cleveleys Whites with Kirkham’s goals scored by Dominic Turner, Airon McKenzie-Turner and Luke O’Reilly; see pages 24-25 for more information.

In the U18 division, Clifton Rangers won thanks to goals from Jamie Hargreaves(2), Theo Ioannau, Matthew West and Jack Butler.

Unfortunately, Foxhall Hoops and Thornton Cleveleys did not have fortune on their side as they both bowed out of the Lancashire FA Cup.

In the U14 division, Alfie Douglas scored four for his side, Poulton Town, as they won their game at St Anne’s Diamonds.

Further goals came from Kobe Moore (3), Thomas Powl (2), Regan Malone (2), Oliver Hulme (2) and Sean Davies-Ward.

Warton Typhoons got the points at Wyre Juniors with goals from Ethan Armett, Chris Bamber and Isaac Selley.

Jake Stokes scored a brace as FC Rangers won at Foxhall Hoops, while Warren Meek and Dylan McKenzie were also on target, moving them up to third in the table.

The Blackpool FC Girls’ Youth Team made progress in the Lancashire League Cup with a comfortable 5-2 win against Liverpool Fillies.

Blackpool were on top from start to finish, with the team playing lovely pass and move football.

There were two goals apiece for Leah and Minnie, while Moll scored the other. Olivia Golden was the player of the match.

Blackpool FC Under-14 Girls were 2-1 winners away to Euxton West in the West Lancashire Girls League.

Blackpool secured all three point thanks to a first-half strike from 25 yards by captain Molly and a second-half winner from Emma, who beat two players before scoring with a low drive.

Faced with an Euxton West side that relied increasingly on a long-ball, counter-attacking game, centre-back Ashleigh was named player of the match as her pace, decision-making and vital tackling nullified the hosts’ threat.

BJFF BLADES 9

YMCA UNDER-12 BLACKS 1

YMCA were a little below par in this game at Bispham last Saturday and finished up a well beaten side.

Play was even in the first 15 minutes and YMCA were unlucky not to lead when a goal was ruled out for offside.

They seemed to drop their heads after this and a strong Blades team took full advantage to lead 4-0 at half-time.

There was no way back for YMCA in the second half and, despite Jamie Jay’s outstanding display, Blades hit another five goals with Felix Twitchet’s brilliant solo goal proving YMCA’s one consolation.

B’POOL RANGERS BLUES 0 YMCA UNDER-12 ORANGES 9

YMCA were on top throughout at Bispham Gala Field last Saturday and ran out comfortable winners.

They led 5-0 lead at half time and added a further four goals in the second half.

Theodore Mawene capped an outstanding display with four goals, while Cameron Clark and Will Stott bagged pairs.

Sam Littler claimed his first goal of the season and a Cole McGuirk strike completed the scoring.

The Blackpool FC Girls’ Youth Team made progress in the Lancashire League Cup with a comfortable 5-2 win against Liverpool Fillies.

Blackpool were on top from start to finish, with the team playing lovely pass and move football.

There were two goals apiece for Leah and Minnie, while Moll scored the other. Olivia Golden was the player of the match.

Blackpool FC Under-14 Girls were 2-1 winners away to Euxton West in the West Lancashire Girls League.

Blackpool secured all three point thanks to a first-half strike from 25 yards by captain Molly and a second-half winner from Emma, who beat two players before scoring with a low drive.

Faced with an Euxton West side that relied increasingly on a long-ball, counter-attacking game, centre-back Ashleigh was named player of the match as her pace, decision-making and vital tackling nullified the hosts’ threat.

RIBBLETON FC 4

YMCA UNDER-14 2

Despite a brave second-half fightback, YMCA were eliminated from the County Cup at the third round stage.

Ribbleton took an early lead, and as YMCA struggled to get over this setback, the home side netted three more to lead 4-0 at the interval.

However, showing great character and spirit after the restart, YMCA took the game to Ribbleton and pulled two goals back through Thomas Shuttleworth and Jack Murphy.

Harry Gledhill struck the post and Murphy twice went close to further reducing the deficit for a YMCA side who were probably a little unfortunate not to force penalties

YMCA UNDER-16 2

LANCASHIRE RTC 5

Poor defending in the first half of this County Cup tie at Seafield Road last Sunday proved costly for YMCA.

After an even start, the visitors took a 1-0 lead in the 15th min but YMCA were soon back on level terms with a strike by Zaman Amin.

Sloppiness in their rearguard gifted RTC with two further goals, and although YMCA reduced their deficit through Alwaal Nawal, the visitors netted again on the stroke of half-time to lead 4-2 at the break.

YMCA’s hopes of a second-half revival were soon dashed when the visitors increased their lead further five minutes after the restart which virtually put the issue beyond doubt.

YMCA UNDER-12 GIRLS 8

PENWORTHAM TOWN 0

YMCA enjoyed a very welcome win at Seafield Road last Sunday.

They had a great start, scoring twice in the opening 10 minute, and as they remained in control of the game, they netted twice more to lead 4-0 at half-time.

YMCA retained the initiative in the second half and added a further four goals to clinch a confidence-boosting victory.

Libby Chandler capped a fine display with a hat-trick, Ella Walsh netted twice, while Maisie Atherton and Anna Walsh completed the scoring.

BARROWFORD CELTIC 1

YMCA UNDER-15 14

YMCA were far too strong for the home side last Sunday and completely dominated the game from start to finish.

They led 9-0 at half-time and scored another five in the second half.

Isabelle Kells led the way with five goals with Mia Woodhouse notching a hat-trick and Fran Lyons a pair.

Also on target were Yasmine Menezes, Georgia Norman, Abigail Smith and Olivia Neal.