Fylde coast football round-up: Disappointment for Squires Gate but AFC Blackpool claim away day success

Squires Gate made it three games unbeaten with a 3-3 draw against Skelmersdale United – but it was a game where they led 3-0 at half-time.

Manager Luke Evans had welcomed back Ryan Dodd into defence in place of Matthew Farnworth who was unavailable.

Jack Iley was unavailable due to injury and was replaced by new signing Gary Pett, who returned from Bamber Bridge.

Gate started the first half well, looking dangerous against what seemed a shaky backline.

Pett, making his second debut for the club, took the ball past his man with ease inside five minutes but ran out of room and took the ball out of play.

After a good spell from the home side, it was Gate again who looked dangerous.

From a Skem corner, Gate broke through James Boyd but the return pass from Dean Ing caught him offside.

The deadlock was broken on 19 minutes when Ing was fouled on the edge of the box with the referee awarding a free-kick.

Ryan Riley stepped up to fire the set piece into the top corner, leaving the home keeper stranded.

Riley and Ing were involved again when the former sent in a superb ball to the back post but the latter was unable to keep his header down.

A minute later and Ing, again, could have added to the scoreline.

Boyd’s shot fell to the feet of the striker, and with his back to goal, he tried the backheel but the ball landed the wrong side of the post.

Not content enough with his goal, Riley was involved when he set up Gate’s second goal on 27 minutes.

He fired a low cross into the box, which was turned in by Boyd to double their lead.

Eight minutes later and Gate led 3-0 as Josh Pollard took his time on the edge of the box before picking his spot and seeing the ball go through the keeper’s hands.

At the other end, Gate keeper Jordan Gidley had to be alive on 37 minutes in saving with his feet after Josh Westwood had left the ball, unaware a home player was behind him.

To say it was a game of two halves would be an understatement as the home side blew away Gate in the second period.

They pulled a goal back on 52 minutes with Emini Adegbenro nipping in at the back post.

Just seven minutes later and they scored a second with Joshua Clone-Davis beating the offside trap and slotting the ball past Gidley.

A rare break forward from Gate saw Ing square the ball to Pollard but his shot was too weak and straight at the keeper.

Pett went close for Gate on 71 minutes but, having shrugged off his marker after being sent through by Riley, he dragged his shot wide.

Five minutes later and Pett was again through on goal but his chip fell the wrong side of the goal.

Ten minutes from time and Skem found their equaliser.

A long ball forward from the keeper bounced in front of Gate’s defence and Clone-Davis nipped in for his second of the game.

Gate are next in action on Tuesday night when they welcome Winsford United to The Brian Addison Stadium.

AFC Blackpool were victorious as they got the better of Chadderton by the odd goal in five.

Ben Duffield gave them the lead just before the half-hour, only for Reece Lyndon to equalise for the home side.

Duffield netted his second early in the second half before Jamie Thomas gave the Mechanics some breathing space with their third goal on 65 minutes.

Although Lyndon scored again from the spot late on, AFC held on for another three points.