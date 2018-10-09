Fylde coast amateur football update: Thornton Cleveleys stretch lead in West Lancs, top two go head to head in Sunday Alliance

Thornton Cleveleys extended their lead at the summit of the West Lancashire Football League Premier Division after edging a seven-goal thriller against Vickerstown.

They got off to a perfect start when they took the lead via an own goal, but Vickerstown immediately hit back through Danny Cummings.

Oliver Wilkinson then bagged a brace for Thornton to give them a 3-1 lead at half-time.

They were again pegged back at the start of the second half when Danny Keenan reduced the arrears for the home side, before Rob Norton restored Thornton’s two-goal lead.

Cummings bagged his second of the afternoon for Vickerstown 12 minutes from time to ensure a tense finish, but Thornton held on to claim a 4-3 win.

Elsewhere, a Carl Eastwood brace rescued a point for Blackpool Wren Rovers who came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Slyne With Hest.

The away side had raced into the lead thanks to goals from Reece Pearce, but Eastwood pulled one back just before half time before grabbing the leveller just after the hour mark.

Poulton were also heading for a 2-2 draw, only to be cruelly denied a point after conceding a last-minute goal which saw them go down to a 3-2 defeat in their game against Hurst Green.

They took the lead after 11 minutes through Oliver McLean, but Allan Thompson drew Poulton level shortly afterwards.

Jack Flackett then put Poulton ahead on the half-hour mark, but Hurst Green sealed the comeback and the three points with second-half goals from Chris Cookson and Jack Unsworth.

Division one side Wyre Villa were in cup action as they beat Aldermere 4-2 to seal their place in the third round of the Lancashire Amateur Cup.

Meanwhile Lytham Town were knocked out as they lost 2-1 when they met Old Mancunians.

SATURDAY’S FIXTURES

PREMIER DIVISION: Blackpool Wren Rovers v Burscough Richmond, Hesketh Bank v Haslingden St Mary’s, Southport Hesketh v Poulton

DIVISION ONE: CMB vMilnthorpe Corinthians, Lostock St Gerard v Leyland United, Stoneclough v Wyre Villa

LANCASHIRE FA AMATEUR SHIELD ROUND TWO : Thornton Cleveleys v Bolton County

In the First Division of the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance, the top two went head to head.

Leaders Excelsior headed to the New Albert but the hosts inflicted the first defeat of the season on their counterparts with a 5-1 win.

Luke Noble grabbed a hat-trick and Lee Grundy a brace with Kyle Barlow replying.

Anchorsholme moved up to third as they came out on top of a seven-goal thriller at West View,

Daniel Horner scored twice with Connor Robinson and Darren Heaney also netting, while Ellis Tester (2) and Jonathan Gough scored for the home side.

Robert Hanslip scored all three goals as Clifton Rangers beat the Layton 3-0, while Jackson Ashworth scored a hat-trick as Wesham saw off Blackpool Town 4-2 with Sully Bishop also on target.

In the Premier Division, Station Lytham continued to be hard to beat as they drew 2-2 at Appletree Finance thanks to a Ben McKay brace.

AFC Additions beat 21st Century Windows 7-1 with two goals each for Ash Robinson and Daniel Stoney.

Liam Forrest, Mark Wilkinson and Nathan Hine scored with Ryan Hancock replying.

In division two, Layton Seniors won 11-0 against Marshall Court to keep their 100 per cent record intact.

Alex Ryder and Michael Morecombe scored a hat-trick each, Alex Louden netted twice, while Joe Palmer, Jacob Orme and Charlie Poskitt also found the net.

The Mount are hot on their heels as they beat the Bloomfield 8-3, Jack Porter scoring four with Jack Hayton (2), Dom Ritchie and Conor McGinley also netting.

Jay Cathie (3), Matty Grime (2), Jack Yates (2) and Ash Casey (2) helped AFC Lane Ends Blackpool beat Highlands 11-1 with Jordan Casey and Wyatt Riley completing the scoring.

Adam Fishwick (2) and Jordan Del Piano scored as Little Black Pug drew 3-3 with Kirkham Town, for whom Guillermo Marchant (2) and Leyton Davies found the net.

In the Gledhill Cup FC Kingsfield beat Blackpool Elite 4-2 courtesy of goals from Kevin Cowell (2) and Aran Bottomley (2) with Matty Griffin and Louis Shields replying.

Jordan Spedding scored five times in Highfield Social’s 11-0 thumping of Fylde Rangers.

Sam Dyer scored twice and there were further goals from Antony Buxton, Stephen Hughes, John Hay and Andrew Duckworth.

SUNDAY’S FIXTURES

PREMIER DIVISION: 21st Century Windows v Station Lytham, Additions v Appletree Finance, Bloomfield Brewhouse v Exceptional Kitchens

DIVISION ONE: Anchorsholme v Clifton Rangers, Blackpool Town v Wesham, The Layton v Kingsfield

DIVISION TWO: Blackpool Elite v Kirkham Town, Bloomfield v AFC Lane Ends Blackpool, Fylde Rangers v Little Black Pug, Marshall Court v Highlands