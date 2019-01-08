Fylde coast amateur football round-up: Eleven Sports Media ease into semi-finals of Lancashire FA Sunday Trophy

Eleven Sports Media continue to fly the flag for the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance after reaching the semi-final of the Lancashire FA Sunday Trophy.

They had a stunning 9-0 victory over Wigan Wanderers with Henry Wright scoring four goals, Aran Fleming two while Connor Finlayson, Will Robinson and Jared Bain completed the scoring as they now face Ribbleton in the semi-final.

In the Premier Division, Sam Dyer and Jordan Spedding both scored a hat-trick as Highfield Social kept their perfect record intact at Great Eccleston.

Jake Darnell and Tom Docherty also scored in the 8-1 win as Alyxe Briggs scored a consolation goal.

Nathan Hine scored four as Additions beat Exceptional Kitchens 9-2, while Daniel Stoney grabbed a brace.

Dean Richards, Lee Sharp and Paul Thompson also found the net as Tom Cartmell and James Reynolds replied.

Ben Seear also netted four times as his side, Ma Kelly’s Showboat, beat Appletree Finance 11-0.

Mark Buchan grabbed a hat-trick, while further goals came from Campbell Simpson, Chris Daws, David Lang and Steve Palmer.

Danny Jones scored a brace and brother Matty was also on target as Station Lytham beat their old team, 21st century Windows, 5-3.

Rick Horrocks and AJ Greenwood also scored, while Rory Davies (2) and Ryan Hancock replied.

Division one’s big game saw the New Albert give themselves a push towards the championship by edging out leaders Anchorsholme 4-3.

Lee Grundy grabbed two goals as Luke Noble and Scott Salanki completed the scoring, while Connor Robinson (2) and Daniel Howard scored in reply.

New Albert are now a point behind with two games in hand.

Sam Firman scored as West View beat Layton 2-0 in their meeting.

Adam Eldridge (2), Daniel Whiteside and Blaine Heughan were the scorers as Clifton Rangers beat FC Kingsfield 4-1 for whom Andrew Willacy replied.

In Division Two, the Mount are eight points clear as Jack Williams’ hat-trick set them on the way to beating Little Black Pug 5-3.

Jack Hayton and Kieran Kindle also scored with Callum Greenall, Daniel Smith and debutant Scott Bradford replying.

Alan Glenny grabbed a brace as the Bloomfield beat Layton Seniors 4-2, while Ashley Barton and BJ Whittle were also on target.

Matty Grime, Ashley Casey and Jason Atherton scored as their team AFC Lane Ends Blackpool saw off Marshall Court 3-0.

Elsewhere, Richard Eaves scored the only goal as Blackpool Elite got the better of Fylde Rangers.

--

Thornton Cleveleys slipped down to second place in the West Lancashire Football League Premier Division with a surprise 5-0 defeat at home to Fulwood Amateurs.

The damage was done in a dreadful first half, where they found themselves four goals down at the break thanks to goals from Phil Blackwell, Brad Fox, Jake Connelly and Adam Stammers.

Fox compounded Thornton’s misery by sealing his brace with Fulwood’s fifth of the day a minute after the interval – and that’s how the score remained.

Thornton, who have led the way for most of the season in the Premier Division, now find themselves a point behind Slyne with Hest – although it’s not all doom and gloom as they do have four games in hand.

Elsewhere, Poulton kicked off their 2019 with a comfortable 3-1 home win against Hesketh Bank to elevate them up to fifth place in the table.

Blackpool Wren Rovers dropped down to eighth with a disappointing 4-1 defeat at struggling Whitehaven.

The home side got off to the perfect start with two goals in the opening eight minutes, Gregg Quale and Ryan Connelly both finding the back of the net.

Carl Eastwood pulled one back halfway through the second half as Wren Rovers briefly threatened a comeback, only for Quale to add his second of the game and Matthew Perry to add a fourth to wrap up the points for the hosts.

Lytham Town were the big winners of the day in Division One as they took advantage of title rivals’ CMB’s postponed game to leapfrog them into first place thanks to a 7-0 thrashing of Askam United.

Will Lavender netted twice, while John Waite, Ross Ainsworth, Tom Bell, Ryan Dodd and Alan Greenwood were also among the goals.

It means Lytham are now a point ahead of CMB with two games in hand still to play.

Wyre Villa were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Stoneclough, leaving them rooted to the bottom of the table on just a single point.