Fylde coast amateur football round-up: Bloomfield’s Cup shock as Thornton preserve their Premier Division lead

It was the Gledhill Cup second round for teams in the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance.

In true cup tradition, there was a shock at Common Edge Road where Second Division side, The Bloomfield, beat under-strength Premier side The Station Tavern.

Rob Heritage led the way with a hat-trick, along with an Adam Hawkes goal and an own goal, while Harry Greenwood and James Hall replied.

Craig Worrall (2), Baz Davenport, Tom Docherty and Andrew Duckworth scored as Highfield Social beat AFC Lane Ends Blackpool for whom Jordan Dundavan and Matty Grime netted.

Ma Kelly’s Showboat made hard work of beating Little Black Pug, but they progressed 5-3.

Liam Frend, Ben Seear, David Lang, Marco Cobb and Warrick Hargreaves scored their goals.

Ryan Wellings, Andrew Heys and Adam Fishwick replied.

Liam Orr, Daryl Hall and Chris Glynn scored for Bloomfield Brewhouse as they beat Layton Seniors 3-1 with Alex Ryder on target for the Second Division side.

Sean Kenny and Lee Grundy gave First Division leaders the New Albert a 2-0 win over Kingsfield.

The Mount won 4-2 on penalties following a 2-2 draw with Marshall Court.

Mount’s goals came from Jon Fraser and Connor McGinley with Lee Fleetwood and Stuart Hammond scoring for Marshall Court.

In the Second Division, Richard Blampied and Daniel Dean gave Highlands a 2-0 win at Kirkham Town.

Two goals for Adam Parkinson and Stuart Harrison set Anchorsholme on the way to a 6-1 win at Clifton Rangers with Gino Farina and Daniel Chippendale also scoring for them.

In the Premier Division, Nicholas Webster’s hat-trick and two each for Daniel Ball and Dave Mendonca gave Great Eccleston a 9-4 win at Appletree Finance for whom Joseph Woods, Graeme King, Luke Robinson and Adrian Da Costa Baquerio all found the net.

David Giles and Nathan Johnson scored in 21st Century Windows’ 7-2 loss to Exceptional Kitchens.

Thornton Cleveleys maintained their lead at the top of the West Lancashire Football League Premier Division with an impressive 4-0 home win against Hesketh Bank.

All four of Thornton’s goals against fourth-placed Hesketh came in the second half, with Oliver Wilkinson giving them the lead just two minutes after the interval.

Dom Lawson made it two shortly afterwards, before Wilkinson completed his brace with 15 minutes left on the clock.

Danny Hadgraft completed the scoring when he added the fourth eight minutes from time.

The win keeps Thornton two points ahead of Blackpool Wren Rovers in second, who kept up the pressure with a late 1-0 win in their game at Turton.

Tarren Moxon was the match winner as he found the back of the net just five minutes from time.

There was no such good news for Poulton, who suffered a heavy 7-1 defeat at Burscough Richmond and slipped down to ninth in the league table.

The match was as good as over after 17 minutes thanks to goals from Matty Hilton, Nathan Martland and Peter Armitage.

Martland then grabbed a second on the stroke of half-time to make it four.

Josh O’Neill pulled one back for Poulton at the start of the second half but Armitage scored two in quick succession to complete his hat-trick, making it 6-1, before James Hanson finished off the scoring.

In Division One, Lytham Town could only draw 1-1 at home to Ulverston Rangers, John Waite the scorer for the hosts.

Wyre Villa remain bottom of the table after losing 3-1 at home to Hawcoat Park.

Josh Draycott bagged Wyre’s goal, while Patrick Allington, Elliott Moore and Carl Mackay netted for the visitors.

Wyre Villa now sit on minus three points after being docked seven points for fielding an ineligible player on two separate occasions.