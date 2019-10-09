Fylde coast amateur football review: Seven up in the cup for Blackpool Wren Rovers; FY United's dramatic Gledhill Cup win

Blackpool Wren Rovers got their Stewart Rowe Memorial Cup campaign off to the perfect start in the West Lancashire Football League with a 7-0 thrashing of Stoneclough’s reserves.

Four of those seven goals came in a dominant first half, Alfie Tomlinson, Jack Arrowsmith, Will Robinson and Henry Wright all getting their names onto the scoresheet.

Tomlinson and Robinson both completed their braces in the second half before Oliver Burgess rounded off the scoring with 15 minutes remaining to ease Wren Rovers into the second round.

It was also the first round of the Richardson Cup and Poulton required penalties to edge past Fulwood Amateurs.

Poulton won 5-4 on spot-kicks after goals from Rob Hanslip and Matty Richardson had been cancelled out by efforts from Matt Van Wyk and Harry Dunn.

Not to be outdone, Lytham Town also progressed into the next round with a comfortable 3-0 win at home to Vickerstown.

Ben Bradley got them up and running with 35 minutes on the clock before Ross Ainsworth netted two goals in seven second-half minutes to complete the scoring.

Thornton Cleveleys completed a perfect afternoon of cup victories for local sides with a 3-2 win against CMB.

They had to come from behind on two occasions to progress after Charlie Scholes netted an early opener for the visitors, only for Adam Heaney to fire back soon after.

Jack Francis found the back of the net to restore CMB’s lead, only for Dom Lawson to level on the stroke of half-time.

Thornton won it in dramatic fashion as Heaney bagged his second goal in the second minute of stoppage time.

Wyre Villa, meanwhile, were in league action and climbed up to fifth place in the First Division table with a 2-0 win over Croston Sports Club.

Josh Winder got their first after 32 minutes before Peter Wright doubled Wyre’s lead shortly into the second half.

SATURDAY’S FIXTURES

Lancashire Amateur Shield: Astley and Tyldesley v Eagley, Bolton County v Turton, Coppull United v Hurst Green, Croston Sports v Thornton Cleveleys, daten v Tempest United, Euxton Villa v Dalton United, Fulwood Amateurs v Pennington, Haslingden St Mary’s v Freckleton, Hesketh Bank v Furness Cavaliers, Lytham Town v St Helens, Millom v Atherton Town, Poulton v CMB, Rochdale Sacred Heart v Lostock St Gerards, Slyne with Hest v Bolton United, Vickerstown v Blackpool Wren Rovers.

First Division: Crooklands Casuals v Wyre Villa.

It was another weather-affected fixtures list in the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance as games were called off.

Gledhill Cup action saw Premier Division side FY United take on FC Fleetwood from division two.

Sam Montgomery scored for FY and Jack Sperrin for Fleetwood as the game ended 1-1 before FY won 6-5 on penalties.

Another division two side, Little Black Pug, caused an upset as they were 4-2 winners against Premier Division outfit Exceptional Kitchens.

Adam Fishwick, Alex Prejmereanu, Callum Greenhall and Taylor Clews scored for Little Black Pug, while Kyle Pieri netted both for Exceptional Kitchens.

Another Premier Division-Division Two game ended with Highfield beating FC Rangers 15-0.

Craig Worrall scored six goals, Jordan Spedding four, Phil Smith two, while Matty Wannell, Danny Fletcher and Andy Harvie also netted.

In division one, Appletree Finance won 3-2 against 21st Century Windows, for whom Jason Dean and Nathan Johnson scored.

Division two saw Ancy Belle Vue Rangers beat the Clarence 4-0 thanks to Horner, Grundy, Chippendale and Burgess.

John-Jo Morris scored for Freckleton as they were held 1-1 by Highlands, for whom Kieron Bell found the target.

SUNDAY’S FIXTURES

Premier Division: Clifton Rangers v Exceptional Kitchens, Great Eccleston and Elswick v FY United.

Division One: Belle Vue v Newton Arms, Bloomfield v 21st Century Windows, Layton Seniors v AFC Jacinta, Westview v Appletree Finance.

Division Two: Blackpool Elite v Marshall Court, Clarence v Little Black Pug, FC Rangers v Freckleton, Fylde Rangers v FC Fleetwood, Highlands v Lancashire Double Glazing.