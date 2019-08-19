Fylde coast amateur football review: Lytham Town edge West Lancashire League derby thriller, Alliance spoils for Highfield Social in cup final repeat

Lytham Town edged a seven-goal thriller against Thornton Cleveleys to claim just their second win of the season in the West Lancashire Football League Premier Division.

The three points seemed a formality for the visitors when they cruised into a four-goal lead thanks to a brace apiece for Ross Ainsworth and David Thompson.

But Lytham were made to sweat for the win, Dom Riches scoring twice for Thornton either side of Jordan Gregory’s effort, but it was Lytham who held on for the 4-3 victory to move them up to ninth in the table, leapfrogging Thornton in the process.

Poulton slipped down to second after drawing 3-3 at Southport Hesketh in another entertaining match-up.

Carman Dawson broke the deadlock for Poulton on the half-hour mark, only for Southport to hit back immediately through Simon Hill.

Poulton again edged their noses in front thanks to Josh Few, but the hosts struck back with two second-half goals courtesy of Brad Shearwood and Joe Savin.

But there was still time for Josh O’Neill to add a third to ensure the game ended with honours even, the first time Poulton have dropped points this season.

Blackpool Wren Rovers found themselves on the wrong end of a 2-1 scoreline at home to new table-toppers Tempest United.

Nathan Monson’s bagged both of Tempest’s goals while an own goal saw Wren Rovers get on the scoresheet.

The result leaves Wren Rovers in eighth spot, sitting above Lytham on goal difference.

There was no game for Wyre Villa in the First Division this weekend, which saw them drop down to sixth.

TUESDAY'S FIXTURES:

PREMIER DIVISION: CMB v Tempest Utd, Fulwood Am v Thornton Cleveleys, Hurst Green v Euxton V, Lytham Town v Slyne with Hest, Poulton v Blackpool Wren Rovers, Southport Hesketh v Burscough Richmond, Turton v Coppull Utd, Vickerstown v Whitehaven

FIRST DIVISION: Wyre Villa v Milnthorpe Corinthians

SECOND DIVISION: Freckleton v Garstang Res

Highfield Social took the spoils as they met Sandcastle Care in an early repeat of last season’s Gledhill Cup final.

They went top with Craig Worrall grabbing a brace, while Robbie Hunter and Andy Harvie also got on the scoresheet.

Charlie Carpenter and Sam Dyer grabbed consolation goals for Sandcastle Care .

Great Eccles ton and Elswick started their season with a 6-1 win over FY United thanks to goals from Lee Catlow (2), Dan Ball, James Cragg, Jack Sharples and Dave Mendonca, while Adam Rogers netted for FY United.

New Albert and Fleetwood Cons drew 2-2 , Luke Noble with a brace for New Albert while Sion Kenyon and Paul Thompson netted for Fleetwood Cons.

In division one, Bloomfield FC and Layton Seniors made it two wins from two.

Layton were 8-2 winners against AFC Lane Ends thanks to Ben Mortimer, Harry Lee, Billy Dollan (3), Alex Louden (2) and Ben Reader, while Jay Cathie and Matty Grime scored for Lane Ends.

Bloomfield saw off AFC Jacinta 4-1, Alan Greenwood and Dax Hoogerwef both scoring twice with Jacinta’s goal courtesy of Matt Gowan.

Results elsewhere saw Newton Arms beat Westview 6-2 , Salon One defeat Appletree 4-3 and Cleveleys Town see off 21st Century.

Little Black Pug had a 6-3 win over FC Rangers with Fishwick, Smith, Annetss (2) and McGovern (2) bettering goals from Leigh Cheese (2) and Jason Nuttall.

Marshall Court and FC Fleetwood drew 2-2, Stuart Hammond and To Sleet netting for Marshall Court and FC Fleetwood’s Danny Wallbank and Oliver Wilkinson doing likewise.

Freckleton edged out Highlands 4-3 with John Jo Morris (2), Guillermo Marchant and Harry Curwood on target.

Chris Jackson and Tom Harrison scored for Highlands

Elsewhere, Lancashire Double Glazing defeated Foxhall FC 2-1 and Fylde Rangers saw off the Clarence 3-1.

FIXTURES FOR SUNDAY:

Premier division: Exceptional Kichens v New Albert, Great Eccleston and Elswick v Clifton Rangers, Ma Kelly’s Showboat v Sandcastle Care,

Division One: Jacinta v Cleveleys Town, AFC Lane Ends Blackpool v Belle Vue, Bloomfield v 21st Century Windows, Newton Arms v Layton Seniors, Westview v Salon One

Division Two: Clarence v FC Fleetwood, FC Rangers v Foxhall, Freckleton v Marshall Court, Lancashire Double Glazing v Blackpool Elite, Little Black Pug v Highlands