Fylde coast amateur football review: Goals galore for FC Rangers, top of table win for YMCA Girls

In the Blackpool and District Youth Football League over the Remembrance weekend all teams showed their respects with a minute’s silence.

The U8s, playing at Stanley Park’s new pitches, had a great time and everyone enjoyed the experience.

There was an enjoyable atmosphere and great encouragement shown by all the spectators towards all players.

In the U14s’ division Jacob Cleary bagged a hat-trick and there were braces each for Brooke Wilson, Jake Stokes, Warren Meek, Stevie Liptrott and Joshua Leach as FC Rangers beat St Anne’s Diamonds.

Lewis Fenton, Kai Haigh and Stephen Forbes also found the net while Michael O’Neil got the goal for St Anne’s.

Kobe Moore grabbed a pair as his team, Poulton Town, beat Wyre Juniors.

Alfie Douglas, Ollie Hulme and an own goal completed the scoring.

Connor Aston replied with a goal for Wyre while elsewhere, Foxhall Hoops won at Warton Typhoons.

At U15 level, FC Rangers Blues closed the gap on 2nd place with a win over Thornton Cleveleys Whites at home.

Rangers’ goals came from Adam Meadows, Daniel James, Travis Stringfellow, Daniel Lydon and Tom Whiteside.

Kirkham Juniors Reds continued their winning ways, this time against AFC Blackpool, to keep them at the top of the table.

It was a hard fought win with AFC putting up a great contest and never giving up but the Reds got the breakthrough just before time thanks to man-of-the-match Alfie Renshaw.

The second came from Dom Turner’s well-taken free-kick which soared in to the roof of the net.

Poulton FC managed a win over FC Rangers at Cottam Hall with goals from Ben Maude, Charlie McNamee and Tom Gutt; turn to pages 24-25 for a full report.

FC Rangers’ U18s claimed their first points of the season with a win over Poulton Town to move away from the bottom of the table.

Blackpool Rangers continued their unbeaten record with a draw against Foxhall to keep them top of the table.

YMCA UNDER-9 3

POULTON YOUTH 0

YMCA produced a solid team display to claim a comfortable victory in this League Cup group game.

Goals by Jack Berry and Nate Jones gave them a deserved 2-0 lead at the interval and as YMCA continued to have the initiative in the second half and a second strike from Jones secured their victory.

YMCA UNDER-10 3

CLIFTON RANGERS 0

Despite facing a team from a hjgher division YMCA turned in their best team performance of the season at Seafield Road last Saturday.

They had edge in the first half and deservedly led 1-0 at the break with a well-taken goal from Nathan Ogden.

YMCA continued to impress with some excellent football after the restart and completed a fine victory with further strikes by Henry Brooks and Ryan Pascucci.

BJFF VIPERS 0

YMCA UNDER-11 7

YMCA notched up a welcome victory in this Christmas Plate tie at the Bispham Gala Field last Saturday.

They were too strong for the Vipers, and after being on top throughout the first half, they reached half-time with a 4-0 lead.

YMCA continued to have the initiative in the second half and added three more with Connor Lewis-Murgatroyd scoring a hat trick.

Also on target were Finn Albiston, James Dunsby, Angus Chandler and Adetokunbo Omorade.

YMCA GIRLS UNDER-15 6

CADLEY 3

YMCA produced an outstanding team performance in this top-of-the-table clash at Seafield Road.

YMCA started the game quickly and took the lead inside the first minute.

Good work from Mia Woodhouse found Isabelle Kells who made no mistake to make it 1-0.

However, the visitors got back into the game and then took the lead after YMCA were caught napping.

YMCA never gave up and Kells struck again to make level at 2-2.

Cadley were always in the game though and they scored again to go into the break 3-2 in front.

YMCA emerged for the second half with purpose, desire and some outstanding approach play.

Captain Ellie McNally led the charge and it was her goal that got YMCA back into the game after good work from Georgia Norman and an incisive pass by Kells.

YMCA were now dominant and Kells scored a further three goals to complete an impressive victory.

Fran Lyons was outstanding in midfield and keeper Olivia Neal battled on superbly after sustaining an injury in the first half to make some fine saves.

Blackpool FC Girls 4

Fieldway Girls 0

Blackpool overcame being a player down for most of this West Lancashire League game through injury.

Molly scored from Jess’ pass in the first minute and further goals were added by Abilgail (2) and Emma. Top-quality keeper Anya was the player of the match.