Fylde coast amateur football: Lytham Town's six-goal romp; shocks in Sunday Alliance Gledhill Cup

Ross Ainsworth bagged a hat-trick as Lytham Town romped to a 6-1 win against lowly Whitehaven in the West Lancashire Football League Premier Division.

The victory helps Lytham keep up the pressure on league leaders Fulwood Amateurs, who sit top of the table thanks to a superior goal difference.

Tom Watson got the home side off to the perfect start against the side who prop up the division, scoring after just one minute.

Ainsworth scored a minute later to double their lead before completing his brace just three minutes later to give his side a commanding lead with the game not even six minutes old.

Danny Thompson added a fourth halfway through the opening period to provide Lytham with even more breathing space.

However, Jay Connor did pull one back for Whitehaven 10 minutes into the second half.

But Alan Greenwood then added a fifth 15 minutes from time before Ainsworth completed his hat-trick – and the scoring – to make it 6-1 on 77 minutes.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Thornton Cleveleys were held to a 1-1 draw in their home game against Burscough Richmond to keep them in ninth.

Adam Heaney handed Thornton a first-half lead but it was cancelled out by Adam Sutton’s equaliser 20 minutes from time.

Both Blackpool Wren Rovers and Poulton edged into the third round of the Lancashire Amateur Shield.

Josh Few was the man to score the winning goal for Poulton in their narrow 1-0 win against CMB.

An own goal plus efforts from Ben Seear and Carl Eastwood helped Wren Rovers on their way to a 3-1 win away at Vickerstown.

There was also success for Wyre Villa in the Presidents Cup, as they overcame Haslingden St Marys 3-0 to make it through into the second round.

SATURDAY’S FIXTURES

Premier Division: Burscough Richmond v Southport Hesketh, CMB v Thornton Cleveleys, Coppull United v Fulwood Amateurs, Euxton Villa v Turton, Hurst Green v Lytham Town, Poulton v Tempest United, Slyne with Hest v Vickerstown, Whitehaven v Blackpool Wren Rovers.

First Division: Haslingden St Mary’s v Wyre Villa.

Second Division: Freckleton v Furness Cavaliers.

There were Gledhill Cup shocks for Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance sides at the weekend.

First Division duo Belle Vue and AFC Jacinta were both knocked out by teams from division two.

Belle Vue were beaten 4-1 by Lancashire Double Glazing, while Jacinta lost 5-4 on penalties to Foxhall FC after the game had finished 3-3.

Westview edged out Great Eccleston and Elswick 1-0, Cleveleys Town saw off Highlands 7-4, while Layton Seniors beat Marshall Court 7-1.

Premier Division action saw Highfield Social suffer their first loss of the season as FY United won 2-0.

Exceptional Kitchens were 3-0 down to Sandcastle Care at half-time but the comeback of the season saw them win 6-5.

Ma Kelly’s Showboat ran riot in their game as they beat Clifton Rangers 10-1.

In division one, Bloomfield went four points clear with a 5-2 win over 21st Century Windows.

Division two saw FC Fleetwood beat FC Rangers 9-0, Anchy Belle Vue Rangers see off Fylde Rangers 9-1 and Little Black Pug defeat Freckleton 5-1.

New Albert made the next round of the Lancashire Cup but AFC Lane Ends lost.

SUNDAY’S FIXTURES

Premier Division: Exceptional Kitchens v Ma Kelly’s Showboat, Highfield Social v Great Eccleston and Elswick, Sandcastle Care v Clifton Rangers.

Division One: AFC Jacinta v Newton Arms, Belle Vue v Layton Seniors, Westview v Bloomfield, Appletree Finance v Cleveleys Town.

Division Two: Anchy Belle Vue Rangers v Lancashire Double Glazing, Clarence v Highlands, FC Fleetwood v Blackpool Elite, Foxhall v Marshall Court, Freckleton v FC Rangers, Little Black Pug v Fylde Rangers.