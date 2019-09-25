Fylde coast amateur football: Lytham hit the heights in West Lancashire League; county cup wins for Sunday Alliance clubs

Lytham Town climbed up to second place in the West Lancashire Football League Premier Division with a 2-1 win against Coppull United.

Ross Ainsworth and Tom Watson scored the goals, which now means Lytham are joint top.

They are alongside both Fulwood Amateurs and Poulton, who are sitting third in the table thanks to goal difference.

Poulton were unable to take top spot outright after slumping to a 3-1 defeat in their game at home to Euxton Villa.

They got off to the perfect start when Jack Flackett got their noses in front after just 12 minutes.

However, the visitors came storming back with three goals in the second half to claim the victory

George Davies grabbed two of them, an effort from Matt Atherton sandwiched in between.

Blackpool Wren Rovers went down to a disappointing 4-0 loss at home to Southport Hesketh.

Dan Singleton got the away side up and running early on before Joe Tierney doubled Southport’s lead on the stroke of half-time.

Connor Wright then added the third goal at the start of the second half.

The same player completed his brace with 15 minutes remaining to round off the scoring.

Thornton Cleveleys saw their scheduled clash against table-topping Fulwood abandoned.

In division one, Wyre Villa were denied all three points late on as they were held to a 1-1 draw when they met Millom. Ryan Winder appeared to have set Wyre on their way to a win.

However, it was Jamie Pattinson who levelled matters with just five minutes left on the clock to see matters end all square.

The result leaves Wyre currently sitting in sixth place in the table.

Nevertheless, they do have games in hand to play on several sides who are around them.

SATURDAY’S FIXTURES

Premier Division: Burscough Richmond v Turton, CMB v Poulton, Coppull United v Slyne with Hest, Euxton Villa v Lytham Town, Hurst Green v Tempest United, Southport Hesketh v Fulwood Amateurs, Vickerstown v Blackpool Wren Rovers, Whitehaven v Thornton Cleveleys

First Division: Milnthorope Corinthians v Wyre Villa

Second Division: Galgate v Freckleton

There was no action in the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance Premier Division because of Lancashire Cup duty.

Advancing to the third round were Highfield Social, Sandcastle Care, Ma Kelly’s Showboat, AFC Lane Ends, Ancy Belle Vue Rangers, New Albert and Fleetwood Cons.

In division one, Bloomfield beat Appletree 9-2, Paul Gaskell bagging four, Dax Hoogerwerf and James Hughes two each and Daryl Hall completing the scoring.

Caiden Callaghan and George Livsey scored for Appletree.

Layton led Salon One 5-0 before Ben Mckay and Dan Jones grabbed consolations.

FC Fleetwood head division two as they beat Highlands 6-3 thanks to Danny Wallbank (4), Joseph Pratt and Jack Hayton.

Kieran Bell, Dan Dean and Chris Jackson scored for Highlands.

Marshal Court beat the Clarence 4- 1 with Stuart Hammond (3) and Tom Sleet netting.

Adam Fishwick (4), Danny McGovern (2), Ryan Wellings (2), Alex Prejmereanu and Harry Taylor gave Little Black Pug a 10-2 win over Foxhall.