Fylde coast amateur football: Derby double for Sharrocks in Lytham Town cup win; Alliance leaders New Albert in eight-goal thriller

Adam Sharrocks was at the double as Poulton beat Lytham Town 4-2 in their West Lancashire Football League Richardson Cup second round tie.

Josh Few gave Poulton the perfect start when he broke the deadlock after just five minutes for the home side.

Lytham responded quickly though, Daniel Scarlett levelling the match just six minutes later.

But Poulton took the initiative from here on in, Sharrocks scoring halfway through the opening period to make it 2-1 before adding a second – and his side’s third – just after the break.

Ben Bradley made sure of the victory to send Poulton through to the third round before Lytham netted a late consolation.

Elsewhere, Thornton Cleveleys were knocked out of the same competition after going down to a 4-0 defeat at home to Slyne with Hest.

In league action, Freckleton went down to a surprise 5-2 defeat in a seven-goal encounter against lowly Garstang Reserves in the Second Division.

Freckleton did take the lead after just nine minutes, Quaid Henderson the man responsible for their early breakthrough.

But Garstang hit back on 20 minutes, Jimmy Callagher levelling before Danny Jones completed the turnaround with a second for the home side just after the half-hour mark.

Gary Basterfield equalised for Freckleton from the penalty spot after the interval but Jones completed his brace 10 minutes later to edge Garstang ahead for a second time.

Freddie Mason and Zach Adeoye also got their names on the scoresheet in the final 20 minutes to complete the scoring.

The result against second-from-bottom Garstang leaves Freckleton in fourth place in the table.

There is a full schedule of league fixtures next weekend, although First Division side Wyre Villa are in Presidents’ Cup second round action against Lostock St Gerards.

SATURDAY’S FIXTURES

PREMIER DIVISION

Blackpool Wren Rovers v Burscough Richmond, Coppull United v Fulwood Amateurs, Euxton Villa v Thornton Cleveleys, Hurst Green v CMB, Poulton v Slyne with Hest, Turton v Tempest United, Vickerstown v Southport Hesketh, Whitehaven v Lytham Town

PRESIDENT’S CUP ROUND TWO: Lostock St Gerard’s v Wyre Villa

Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance action saw Premier Division leaders New Albert take on Ma Kelly’s at AFC Blackpool.

There was nothing to separate the two sides as the game finished 4-4.

Danny Morris and Corey Harrison both scored twice for Ma Kelly’s, while New Albert’s goals came via Ash Casey, Karl McLeod, Lee Grundy and Luke Noble.

Highfield Social kept themselves in the title race with a 5-1 win against Exceptional Kitchens.

Jordan Spedding grabbed four of their goals with Kieran Traynor also scoring.

Division one also saw the spoils shared as AFC Lane Ends and Appletree Finance drew 1-1.

Oskar Kubarski was on target for AFC Lane Ends and Jordan Brown-Lee found the net for Appletree.

Salon One closed the gap on Bloomfield in the division one title race as they edged past AFC Jacinta.

Rick Horrocks scored a hat-trick, while it was Callum Greenhall who scored the fourth and decisive goal.

Cleveleys Town eased to a 4-1 win in their game against Newton Arms.

Jack Williams netted twice with goals from Callum Hitchon and Steve Rankin completing the scoring.

West View took on Belle Vue and would have been left wondering how they came away with nothing.

They had led 2-1 at half-time, after which they remained on top despite missing chances.

Keeper Dan Hogg helped to keep the score down for Belle Vue, who came on strongly in the last 20 minutes.

They scored four goals without reply to take three points with Joe Caton and Jason Jewitt both scoring twice, while Luke Gunniss was also on target.

With FC Fleetwood not in division two action, it was a chance for Anchy Belle Vue Rangers to close the gap.

Foxhall had other ideas as they took victory, Connor Finlyson bagging a hat-trick with other goals from Ben Cardwell and James Healy.

Correy Sellers, Martin Ireland and Kyle Magee saw Blackpool Elite beat Highlands 3-0 .

Leigh Cheese (2) helped FC Rangers defeat Marshall Court 2-0, while Lancashire Double Glazing defeated Freckleton 4-0.

SUNDAY’S FIXTURES

PREMIER DIVISION: Ma Kelly’s Showboat v FY United, Sandcastle Care v New Albert; DIVISION ONE: 21st Century Windows v Layton Seniors, AFC Jacinta v AFC Lane Ends Blackpool; DIVISION TWO: Lanc Double Glazing v Anchy Belle Vue Rangers, Little Black Pug v Clarence