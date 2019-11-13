Fylde coast amateur football: Blackpool Wren Rovers and Poulton bow out of Lancashire Shield, Exceptional Kitchens test leaders in Sunday Alliance

There was cup agony for two of our West Lancashire League sides in the third round of the Lancashire Amateur Shield.

Blackpool Wren Rovers and Poulton were both knocked out 3-2.

Atherton Town were the side to down Wren Rovers, while Poulton exited at Slyne with Hest.

Back to the league, Josh Winder was Wyre Villa’s hat-trick hero as his side eased to a comfortable 4-0 home win against Crooklands Casual in the First Division.

Winder took just nine minutes to bag his first goal, and Wyre took a slender one-goal lead into the break.

He doubled their lead just five minutes into the second half before Peter Wright got in on the act to extend their lead. Winder completed his hat-trick with two minutes remaining, the result seeing Wyre move up to third in the table.

Exceptional Kitchens tested leaders New Albert in the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance but lost out to a last-minute winner.

Luke Noble’s second of the game clinched it for the premier division leaders, with Matt Nelson on the scoresheet for Exceptional Kitchens.

Bloomfield FC ran riot at Cleveleys Town in division one, winning 5-0. Goals by Greenwood , Davenport and a Paul Gaskell hat-trick made it back-to-back defeats for Cleveleys.

Layton Seniors bounced back after a defeat with a 6-2 win over Belle Vue. It was 2-2 going into the last 20 minutes, when the fitness of a young Layton side came to the fore and Alex Ryder scored a hat-trick.

Charlie Poskitt , Ben Reader and Josh Sackfield were Layton’s other scorers, with Liam Bruce Smith and Joe Caton on target for Belle Vue.

Salon One are level with second-placed Layton after their 4-1 win over 21st Century, while AFC Jacinta edged a close game with AFC Lane Ends Blackpool 3-2.

Foxhall defeated Clarence 6-3 to climb above them in division two.

Ancy BelleVue Rangers rose to second after cruising past Highlands 8-1, while Little Black Pug kept up the pressure at the top with a 6-0 thumping of Blackpool Elite to go eight games unbeaten.

FC Rangers moved above Elite with a 2-2 draw against Marshall Court, while Lancashire Double Glazing slipped to fourth after being held 1-1 by Freckleton.

Best of luck to Ma Kelly’s Showboat, New Albert and Highfield Social as they flag the BFSFA Flag in the Lancashire Cup this weekend.