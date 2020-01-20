Fylde amateur football scene: Thornton Cleveleys hit rivals for six, final four for the Alliance's Gledhill Cup

Adam Heaney was a hero at the double as Thornton Cleveleys romped to a 6-1 win against Whitehaven in the premier division of the West Lancashire League.

Oliver Wilkinson also helped put Thornton’s bottom-of-the-table opponents to the sword with the opening goal after just six minutes.

Travis Fyfe levelled for the visitors shortly afterwards but it proved to be in vain as Thornton went on to score another five.

Luke Russell put the hosts back in front on 20 minutes before Lewis Walmsley extended their lead on the half-hour mark.

Heaney netted a five-minute brace to put more breathing space between the sides before a Dom Lawson effort at the death rounded off the scoring.

The victory sees Thornton move up to seventh place in the division.

A Carl Eastwood strike two minutes from time clinched a dramatic late 1-0 win for Blackpool Wren Rovers against Vickerstown.

Poulton went down to a 4-0 defeat away at Hurst Green, while Lytham Town’s home clash against Euxton Villa was postponed.

In the first division, Wyre Villa lost further ground on the league leaders with a 2-0 defeat at home to Hawcoat Park.

Jamie Hodgson opened the scoring for the away side before Callum McNeve made sure of the points with Hawcoat’s second.

Wyre remain third in the table but now sit 16 points adrift of the league leaders Lostock St Gerards, who were 4-0 winners against Askam United.

Freckleton went down to a 2-1 defeat against Furness Rovers in the Second Division, meaning they remain fourth in the table.

Joshua Jones was the hero for Furness, scoring the decisive goal six minutes from time, having earlier given them the lead from the penalty spot during the first half.

Jermail Jonn got on the scoresheet for Freckleton during the first half.

SATURDAY’S FIXTURES

PREMIER DIVISION

Burscough Richmond v Whitehaven

Tempest United v Hurst Green

Vickerstown v CMB

SECOND DIVISION

Garstang Reserves v Freckleton

RICHARDSON CUP ROUND 2

Coppull United v Turton

Euxton Villa v Southport Hesketh

Poulton v Lytham Town

Thornton Cleveleys v Slyne with Hest

WLFL PRESIDENTS CUP ROUND 2

Lostock St Gerards v Wyre Villa

The final four in the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance’s Gledhill Cup have been confirmed after the remaining quarter-finals were played last weekend.

The most exciting of them saw Little Black Pug of division two take a 2-0 half-time lead against division one leaders Bloomfield.

But after words of wisdom by manager Tommy Collins Bloomfield were a different side and sealed a 3-2 win with goals from Mark Slone, AJ Greenwood and Dax Hoogerwerf.

Layton Seniors ran riot to beat Westview 5-1 in an all-first division tie as Alex Ryder scored twice, with further goals from Martin Campbell, Josh Sackfield and Harry Lee.

Two of the premier division’s top three met in Sunday’s other tie as Luke Noble scored all the goals for league leaders New Albert in a 3-1 win over last season’s finalists Highfield Social.

Those three winning teams join Anchy Belle Vue Rangers in the semis, all of them now just one match from Bloomfield Road.

In the only premier division game of the weekend, Kyle Hendry scored five goals for Exceptional Kitchens in a one-side affair against second-placed FY United. Also on target in an 8-0 win were Matt Nelson (2) and Si Williams.

Cleveleys Town bounced back to defeat AFC Jacinta 4-3 in a division one thriller. A brace by Jack Williams and strikes from Kieran Handle and Steven Rankin tipped the balance Cleveleys’ way.

Belle Vue made the brighter start against AFC Lane Ends and could even afford a missed penalty as goals by debutant Danny Duffy and a well-worked Carl Bonney effort sealed a 2-0 win.

Fleetwood continue to lead the way in division two after easing past Highlands 6-0. That saw Fleetwood stretch their lead to 10 points over closest challengers Anchy Belle Vue Rangers, who have games in hand but were held to a 0-0 draw by Foxhall.

Marshall Court and Freckleton played out an end-to-end game which Freck won 6-3.

SUNDAY’S FIXTURES

PREMIER DIVISION: Clifton Rangers v Sandcastle Care, Highfield Social v Exceptional Kitchens, New Albert v Ma Kelly’s Showboat

DIVISION ONE: AFC Lane Ends Blackpool v Appletree Finance, Cleveleys Town v Newton Arms, Layton Seniors v Bloomfield, Salon One v AFC Jacinta, Westview v Belle Vue

DIVISION TWO: Anchy Belle Vue Rangers v Foxhall, Blackpool Elite v Highlands, Clarence v Lancashire Dougle Glazing, FC Rangers v Marshall Court, Freckleton v FC Fleetwood, New Philly v Little Black Pug

Blackpool Town won 3-2 at AFC Lytham’s YMCA base in the President’s Cup. Despite overnight frost and mist, the teams produced a cracking contest, well refereed by Barry Cropp.