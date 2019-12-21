FY: Futsal looks back on triumphant 2019 and sets ambitious goals for next year

The FY: Futsal Academy can look back on an outstanding 2019 and has ambitious plans to grow further next year.

FY: Futsal, based at Blackpool Sports Centre in Stanley Park, offers professional coaching for participants of all ages and exciting competitions in a sport which develops the skills of football in small-sided matches.

Among the year’s many highlights for FY:Futsal were the women’s team being crowned NFL champions, while the girls’ and boys’ under-14s and 15s beat teams from the Australia Futsal Association.

FY: Futsal gained Charter Standard club status and won a Lancashire FA award for its ‘Contribution to Futsal’.

New teams have formed to compete in the North West Futsal League, with more clubs involved in the Blackpool and Fylde leagues at more venues across the Fylde.

Some 60 new FA Lev el 1 coaches have qualified under coach education Dave Walton, while a pathway into the professional game has been created via links to the Fleetwood Town Academy.

Futsal guarantees play throughout the winter on indoor or outdoor all-weather pitches, with monthly matchdays at the sports centre, where teams will play up to four games in an hour.

FY: Futsal’s goals for 2020 will focus in part on the 13-18 age groups, with Football Foundation funding used to develop a new league for U13-14s and U15-16s.

Plans are also advancing for a girls’ event, a North West event and a UK Youth Futsal weekend, as well as FY:TINYtekkers Futsal for under-fives.

More more information or to get involved visit www.fyldecoastfutsal.co.uk or its social media pages.

And you can contact FY:Futsal direct at Blackpool futsal@gmail.com.