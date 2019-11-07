From Thornton Cleveleys to Tottenham and Scotland for footballer Hannah Godfrey

Rising Fylde coast footballer Hannah Godfrey is in line to make her international debut for Scotland tomorrow.

Rising Blackpool-born footballer Hannah Godfrey is in line to make her international debut for Scotland tomorrow.

The 22-year-old centre-half is part of the Tartan Army’s squad which will face Albania in a 2021 European Championship qualifier in Elbasan.

Godfrey, who hails from Thornton Cleveleys and qualifies to play for Scotland through her mother Christine’s Glasgow roots, was called into the national squad this week .

That recognition has come after a string of impressive performances for Tottenham Hotspur in the Women’s Super League this season.

A former pupil of Hodgson Academy in Poulton, Godfrey is in her first season at Spurs after signing a two-year contract during the summer.

She had spent the previous four years studying for a sports and business management degree at the University of South Alabama in the USA.

Her proud mum said: “She had an amazing life out in America, a great life over there but she returned home in the summer to follow her dream of playing in the WSL and playing international football. She went on trial at Spurs in the summer and got offered a two-year contract.

“Now she has been called up by Scotland.”

Godfrey, who has an older sister Victoria, began playing football at the age of four and was encouraged by her stepfather Ian Cooper.

After joining Thornton Cleveleys FC, she was spotted by Blackburn Rovers Centre of Excellence before being signed by Manchester City Ladies.

Godfrey travelled to Albania with the rest of the squad yesterday. The Scots won their opening qualifier in August, beating Cyprus 8-0 at Easter Road, home of Hibernian.