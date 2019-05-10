From Nile Ranger to Florent Cuvelier: 18 League One free agents your club could sign - including ex-Premier League talent

Have your say

Everybody loves a freebie - could these 18 out-of-contract players could do a job for your club in League One.

33-year-old Hati international currently without a club. A solid option given his experience Ligue 1, 2 and League One - 148 career appearances.

The 30-year-old former six-time Republic of Ireland U21 international has extensive experience from the Conference Premier all the way through to the Championship - boasting 229 career appearances.

Now 31-years-old, Liverpool-born Taylor is still a decent striking option for teams in the lower half of League One having once been bought by Ipswich for 1.5 million back in 2012.

A Belgium youth player at every level, former Stoke trainee Cuvelier certainly has some pedigree but hasn't played a League One game in two seasons.

At one time a Premier League midfielder, the 24-year-old 17-time England U21 international Whittingham is as experienced as they come and still has a lot to offer.

The former Newcastle man has had his issues but still has 19 goals to his name in five League One seasons.

The 30-year-old former Chelsea man has a bucket load of experience having made nearly 200 career appearances

A 14-time England youth international, McGugan made 229 appearances for Nottingham Forrest in all competitions during a seven year stay gaining promotion from League One back in the 2007-08 season.

At 24-years-old, Flanagan has real potential to develop given the right environment - the Birmingham-born former Walsall player has 39 League One appearances under his belt.