From Leeds United to Celtic via Newcastle: The 11 most bizarre transfer rumours this summer

Like every transfer window, some outrageous rumours have done the rounds on social media.

Here, we take a look at the 11 most bizarre rumours of the window so far...

Jagielka was spotted in Glasgow - sparking rumours of an imminent move to either Rangers or Celtic. However, it was later revealed he simply there on a day trip. Poor Jags, he cant go anywhere!

The most bizarre of bizarre transfer rumours given Totti retired in 2017 and is 42! Apparently a great leader of an English team has made him a proposal. Leeds were name-dropped by ex-Italy international Marco Borriello.

With the Reds willing to offload second choice goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, instead of splashing the cash on his replacement, 34-year-old free agent Marshall, formerly of Hull and Cardiff, was reportedly targeted.

High profile names to Wolves hasnt been unusual given their links with super-agent Jorge Mendes but that didnt prevent this transfer rumour from raising plenty of eyebrows.

Newcastle fans got a tad excited when they first heard of the Dubai-based Bin Zayed Groups potential takeover and started placing bets on Mbappe to move to the North East. They were favourites to sign him in June!

Should this come off, Alderweireld will be straight on the phone to Sol Campbell for some advice. The Belgian has a 25m release clause, so anything can happen

Ribery had a trophy-laden 12 seasons at Bayern Munich. At 36-year-old, the Frenchmans best days are behind him but to see such a household name linked with Chris Wilder's side was a shock. No offence, Blades fans

We have no idea how this even reached the bookmakers bettings list. Non-league and Irish clubs Havant and Waterlooville, Staines Town, Kilbarack and Finn Harps bizarrely feature at 500/1 to sign him this summer.

It wasnt just Mbappe that got roped in Newcastle fans takeover meltdown. News of Ramos desire to leave Real Madrid prompted another trip the bookies for Toon supporters.