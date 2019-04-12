Former Liverpool captain Tommy Smith dies aged 74

Former Liverpool captain Tommy Smith has died at the age of 74.

Liverpool announced the passing of Smith, known as the 'Anfield Iron' on Friday night.

Smith made 638 appearances for the Reds between 1960 and 1978.

During his time at Anfield, Smith won the league title four times, the European Cup, the FA Cup twice and the UEFA Cup twice.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, Smith's daughter Janette Simpson said: "Dad died very peacefully in his sleep shortly after 4.30pm today at Green Heyes nursing home in Park Road, Waterloo, Crosby.

"I was on my way to see him when he passed a couple of minutes before I arrived. Dad was only in here since the end of January and prior to that had been living in a care and sheltered accommodation complex for three years in Maghull.

"He had been growing increasingly frail and suffering from a variety of ailments over the last three months especially. We are obviously all devastated."