Former Fleetwood Town, Rotherham United and Bradford City striker David Ball turns down offers from League One clubs One clubs in favour of Australian A League switch

Former Fleetwood Town striker David Ball has turned down offers from League One clubs in favour of the Australian A League.

The 29-year-old was released by Rotherham United in the summer, having spent the majority of last season on loan at Bradford City.

However, instead of opting for a return to the third tier, he has moved to New Zealand side Wellington Phoenix after agreeing a two-year contract.

Ball said: "I had a number of options back home but I felt it was the right time for me.

"I've done League One for a number of years and gone into the Championship a couple of times with promotion, but I felt this was an opportunity, after speaking to the manager (Ufuk Talay), to come and play for the team.

"Ultimately he wants to play the right way and get the best out of you as a player, so I felt it was a good opportunity for me and my career to do that.

He said: "Hopefully I can bring goals, bring assists and I'll bring character to the dressing room.

"With the younger ones I like to help them and get the best out of them because ultimately, if I get the best out of them, then that will help me out on the pitch. You'll see, hopefully, the best of me.

"I'll just play my natural game. I know if I do what I'm good at then goals will come.

"We've certainly got players at the club who can create them chances for me.

"I don't see it as pressure, it's something to go at that's good and I enjoy taking that on."