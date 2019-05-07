Former Blackpool favourite Gary Taylor-Fletcher lands new managerial role

Former Blackpool favourite Gary Taylor-Fletcher has been appointed the new manager of Welsh side Llandudno FC.

The 37-year-old, who previously played for the club in 2018, has taken on the role in a player-manager capacity.

Taylor-Fletcher, who was a guest at Bloomfield Road for the game against Gillingham at the weekend, has previously been in charge of fellow Welsh outfit Bangor City.

“After the last two and a half seasons being player-manager of Bangor City, I wanted to stay involved in a managerial position in semi-professional football, as this fits well with my other ventures currently in place," he said.

“Obviously having previously been at Llandudno as a player, I know the set-up, the squad and what the board want to achieve, which helped me in making the decision to come to

the club.

“This will help the transition be smooth as I already have a knowledge of the club and how it runs, we have a long time to wait but the hard work will start now.”

Llandudno were relegated from the Welsh Premier League this season after finishing second from bottom, so Taylor-Fletcher is targeting an immediate return.

“Last season was a huge disappointment for the club and getting relegated will obviously affect the club," he added.

"It will be a very tough league this year but I’m confident that we will be challenging come the end of the season.

“It’s over eight weeks until pre-season begins but the preparation has already begun. Recruitment and sorting the friendlies will be key to having a successful off-season.”