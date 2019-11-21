Flyer Jordan Williams in a hurry to help AFC Fylde climb the table

Playing out wide or down the middle, Jordan Williams is convinced his pace can pose big problems in the National League and help AFC Fylde to turns their difficult season around.

Defeat at Solihull Moors ended a five-match unbeaten run and left the Coasters hovering one spot above the relegation zone.

The 3-1 scoreline doesn’t tell the full story of a game in which Fylde came back strongly, admittedly having given themselves a mountain to climb.

And summer signing Williams was as frustrated as anyone, saying: “We lost it in first half-hour really, with the three quick goals. But from then on we were in control and on another day could have won it 7-3, but that’s just how it goes sometimes.”

He played a crucial part in Fylde’s goal at Damson Park, his energetic burst of pace key to the error by home keeper Ryan Boot which resulted in Ryan Croasdale scoring for a second successive match.

Williams continued: “My game is working hard and getting on to balls in behind.

“I know I’ll be quicker than any centre-back in this league and we’d discovered a weakness in that Solihull team which we looked to exploit.”

“Rowey (Danny Rowe) spun the ball in there. I managed to hold it up during a mix-up and Croasy, who is just a joke with getting box-to-box, got his goal.”

Fylde couldn’t complete the comeback despite dominating the second half and missed chances were certainly rued.

Although Williams’ return to the National League after two seasons with Rochdale is currently being spent at the wrong end of the table, the 26-year-old is enjoying his time with the Coasters.

“It was a bit of a tough start as I wasn’t in the side for one reason or another,” he recalled, “but I’ve enjoyed it since being back in, and I keep learning new things and keep improving.”

“The league is what I expected it to be. It’s still very physical but what I would say is that the quality has improved – there’s a lot more.”

Williams has notched five goals from 18 Fylde appearances to date, including a double away at pacesetters Bromley.

Signed as a winger, Williams has also been utilised as a central attacker as Fylde have looked at different roles for Rowe this season.

Williams added: “I like playing down the middle as I think I can stretch the game and be effective in that way.

“The target before the season was to get to double figures, so I’ll stick to that for now and set another target if I can reach that.

“I think I’ve got to be a bit more composed when I do get around the box – I could have had a couple more really that I should be putting away.”

With a change of management and a real chance of reaching the third round of the FA Cup after drawing Kingstonian of the Isthmian League, Williams believes there’s plenty to be positive about at Mill Farm.

But he warned: “We have to look at it one game at a time at the moment, start picking up some wins and get some points on the board.

“We need to keep it tight at the back and continue playing how we have been, then I think we’ll do well.

“If we play our game we can get the win.”

Fylde are yet to win a league game under new boss Jim Bentley and that will be their target when mid-table Dagenham and Redbridge visit Mill Farm on Saturday.

The Daggers halted a three-match losing run with a 6-1 thrashing of Aldershot Town last Saturday.

Jordan Williams’ quotes come from an article to be published in full in this Saturday’s match-day programme.