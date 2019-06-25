Fleetwood Town will not travel to Wrexham this pre-season

Fleetwood Town will no longer travel to Wales to face National League side Wrexham next week.

Town's first pre-season friendly on Friday, July 5 has been switched to the League One club's Poolfoot Farm training base due to maintenance work at the Racecourse Ground.

The match will now kick-off at 6pm and not 7.45pm as previously stated.

A Fleetwood Town statement reads: "Supporters who have purchased coach travel can claim their money back from the ticket office by producing their coach ticket in store.

"Further details will be announced in due course with regards tickets for the match.

"For any further questions on this fixture, please contact the ticket office on 01253 775080."