Fleetwood Town v Sunderland: Live updates Joey Barton Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Fleetwood Town host Sunderland in their final home game of the season tonight... Can Joey Barton's side dent Sunderland's automatic promotion hopes? Find out by following our live blog below. Joey Barton v Sunderland: 15 infamous times the ex-Newcastle star has tried to wind up SAFC fans and players Big-match experience can boost AFC Fylde in play-off clash with Harrogate Town says manager Dave Challinor