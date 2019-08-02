Fleetwood Town striker Paddy Madden sets a 20-goal target for the season

Fleetwood Town forward Paddy Madden believes the additions of Paul Coutts and Jordan Rossiter can help his mission to score 20 goals this season.

Madden finished on 19 in helping Town to an 11th-placed finish in League One last season.

However, as the big kick-off at Peterborough United looms, the striker wants to go one better this time around.

Rossiter and Coutts have arrived this summer to bolster the midfield, something which Madden believes will aid their play going forward if pre-season is an indicator.

He said: “Twenty goals is my aim, I just missed out last year.

“I should have had it sealed earlier. I was on 18 with quite a few games left but I had a bit of a dry spell.

“The players they have brought in this summer, Coutts and Rossiter, they are always looking for a forward pass and it will benefit the attacking boys more.

“We got the ball rolling with three goals at Carlisle; hopefully it kicks us on and gives us more confidence in the final third of the pitch.”