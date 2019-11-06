Fleetwood Town striker Paddy Madden nominated for League One Player of the Month

Fleetwood Town striker Paddy Madden has been nominated for the League One Player of the Month award for October.

Madden marked the month with his first hat-trick in English football, hitting the net four times in three starts.

To start the month, the Irishman was forced to watch from the bench initially as Town were beaten 1-0 by Ipswich.

Fleetwood’s top scorer then scored three as the Cod Army bulldozed Burton Albion 4-1 at Highbury.

In his second start of the month, Madden scored inside of 10 minutes at St Andrews, as his side conceded an early lead to lose 2-1 against Coventry.

That was Madden’s final goal in October, not finding the net in the Cod Army’s 1-0 win over MK Dons.

The goals he scored last month helped keep in the race for the golden boot, an award Town’s no.17 has already won with Yeovil in 2013.

Madden is currently on 10 goals in nine starts, with six substitute appearances, averaging a goal every 89 minutes.

Also nominated for the award were Shrewsbury Town defender Omar Beckles, Oxford United striker Tariqe Fosu and Rochdale striker Ian Henderson.