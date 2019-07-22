Fleetwood Town striker Paddy Madden insists it’s business as usual at Highbury

Fleetwood Town forward Paddy Madden says nothing has changed at Highbury despite manager Joey Barton being charged with actual bodily harm.

Barton was charged last Wednesday following an alleged incident at Barnsley in April that left their manager, Daniel Stendel, with facial injuries.

Town’s schedule has not stopped as they faced Port Vale on Wednesday and then beat Carlisle United 3-1 at the weekend.

South Yorkshire Police released a statement last week revealing that Barton will answer charges at Barnsley Magistrates Court in October.

The alleged incident occurred in the tunnel area following Barnsley’s 4-2 win over Town in their League One fixture at Oakwell on April 13.

Until the case is concluded it will be a case of business as usual at Fleetwood, with Barton set to remain in his role as Town’s head coach.

When asked how the news had impacted preparations Barton responded: “I’m always in the news.”

When asked what the atmosphere had been like after the news of Barton’s charge, Madden – who scored twice in Town’s weekend win at Brunton Park – said: “It has just been normal.

“We’ve gone about our business.

“There is nothing we can really do.

“News is news and we just keep plugging on.”