Fleetwood Town squad enjoyed some rest and relaxation thanks to Sunderland postponement

Fleetwood Town’s players took the opportunity of a rare weekend off to get in a bit of team bonding, according to Danny Andrew.

The Town squad went into Manchester and held a darts tournament, that Andrew admits he didn’t quite excel at.

Although the Cod Army did take it easy, the left-back insists they’d rather have had a game to put right their defeat at the hands of Ipswich Town.

He said: “We had a nice break, we had a team bonding session and after that I had a nice few days with the family.

“We went to a darts place in Manchester, it was good, it was a good laugh.

“Then I spent time with the family and my loved ones.

“I wasn’t in the final, I’m bang average.

“It’s rare to get a few days off where you can shut off and don’t have to worry about it and get things done that you can’t normally do until the season is finished.

“When you’re playing every week you want to keep the games coming but Sunderland had a few internationals.

“If you ask most people they’d say we wanted a game on Tuesday night, you can put it right.

“It didn’t work out like that, we’ve had the break and we’ll come back stronger on Saturday.”

Town play host to Burton Albion at the weekend with a chance to go second in the League One table, providing that they win and other results go their way.

Having made a summer switch from Doncaster Rovers, Andrew doesn’t think that the current league table necessarily justifies the move, but he does feel that he has been pushing on in recent weeks.

“That’s just how the league’s panning out really, we’re only 12 or 13 games into the season,” he said.

“My sole focus is on what we do here at Fleetwood, that’s it.

“Coming in as a new player at the beginning, still understanding what the gaffer wanted from me, I was still getting up to speed with that.

“I feel like recently I’ve been progressing nicely.

“As long as I keep going that way and the gaffer’s happy with me then there shouldn’t be a problem.

“There’s players that can come in and play in every position, so you can’t take your foot off the gas.

“And if you want to be successful in a team you can’t do that either, regardless if there’s competition or not.

“We’re all bang at it in training each day and we’ll all continue to do that.”