Fleetwood Town’s Wes Burns reveals that switching on a console helps him to switch off

Fleetwood Town’s Wes Burns believes it’s important to switch off from football when he has time away from the game – and he does so by switching on a game of his own.

With Town having the luxury of a free midweek, Burns took the opportunity to get a few hours of gaming in.

The winger sees gaming and spending time with his family as important tools to help remain on an even keel.

He said: “You’ve got to switch off from football when you’re not here otherwise it’ll just drive you insane.

“It’s nice to be able to switch off and be able to spend time with family outside of football and do what you want to do, even if it’s just for two or three hours to get away from football.

“Then it’s rest and recuperate then you’re ready to go for the weekend.

“I do a lot of gaming. I’m a big gamer, Xbox, PS4 and things like that. I do spend a lot of time doing that.

“I didn’t really get much chance to watch another game.

“I took the chance to just rest up and take my mind off football and do what I do outside of it.”

Like many, Burns is someone who likes to play video games across all platforms.

A few stand out with him keen to make sure his pace is well represented in FIFA, while waiting for the latest version of that game to be released.

“What don’t I play? I play with Kyle (Dempsey) who’s a big gamer as well,” he said.

“We’re into Fortnite, FIFA, we’re massively into UFC at the moment so we go in there and have a scrap every now and then.

“We’re sort of in a lull of gaming at the moment, we’re waiting for the new FIFA and Call of Duty to come out.

“It’s just us two in this team but we play with a group of lads Kyle knows back home.

“I’ve got a separate group chat of my mates from Bristol that we play with as well, it just depends on who’s on and what night.

“I take a few beatings a lot of the time. I’d say I’m definitely below par in the group!

“The FIFA ratings are what they’re going to be, you’re not expected to be rated up with the likes of Ronaldo.

“The one thing I do look out for is the little pace stat, which has gone up this year, so I’m happy with that one. It’s just 92.

“There’s no way I’m getting in that Ultimate Team!

“I do spend quite a lot of time on Ultimate Team so there’s no chance I’m getting anywhere near mine!”