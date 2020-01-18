Fleetwood Town’s Wes Burns believes he’s almost back to his best

Fleetwood Town winger Wes Burns is feeling better about his recent form after believing he had dropped off a little bit.

The Welshman has been a regular this season and a key part of Town’s promotion push so far.

Burns leads the way with five assists, along with Lewie Coyle who recently made his loan stay at Highbury a permanent one.

Burns told The Gazette: “I definitely feel like I’m getting back to the playing form I had last year.

“I’d like to add a few more goals this season. I think my assists are up there, I’ve got five which is more than last year so I’m happy in that sense.

“If I can add a few more goals and a few more assists, I think I’ll be fine – I’d certainly be a lot happier as well!

“It is nice to see your right-back partner (Coyle) sign permanently, he’s been here three seasons now on loan.

“It’s nice to see him commit to the side and have him permanently behind me now as a right-back.

“It’s nice that we’ve got a small competition in terms of who can get the most assists.

“We do give the lads on the left a little bit in training, saying that it all comes down the right and that we’re the creative side.

“It’s all good competition, whether we assist on our side or if Dan (Danny Andrew) and Josh (Morris) do on their side, it’s all going to contribute to the end goal.”

Burns has three goals this season and the Welshman would like more.

He said: “It’s just about getting myself into more goalscoring positions, being a bit more selfish and getting myself into the box – like the one at Rochdale – when things drop down, making sure I’m in and around it to tap it in.

“The way the game is going, it’s more inverted wingers; wingers coming inside and shooting on their stronger foot.

“I might have to adjust the way I play because defenders are now reading the fact that I want to go to the line most of the time.

“If I can add that to my game it will add a bit of confusion for them and make it harder to play against me.

“It’s been shown when we played Sunderland, they stopped me and Lewie playing and it threw us off a lot.

“That was one of the reasons why we didn’t really get going in the Sunderland game.

“It’s a confidence thing for me and Lewie because if the opposition are noticing that a lot of our play comes from us it’s a good thing for us.

“We’re highlighted as the threat, we’re the main source of goals for Paddy (Madden) and Ched (Evans).

“It can’t be a bad thing, but it’s something that we need to work on now to counteract it and come up with something different.”