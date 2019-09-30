Fleetwood Town’s second-half performance at Shrewsbury Town thrills head coach Joey Barton

A delighted Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton hailed his side’s second-half display in their 3-0 win at Shrewsbury Town as the ‘most pleasing’ 45 minutes this season.

Town had ridden their luck to take a 1-0 lead into the break following Callum Lang’s own goal.

However, the Cod Army turned on the style in the second half and wrapped up a comprehensive 3-0 win with a goal from Josh Morris and a Paddy Madden wonder strike.

“We had a plan to change tactics at half-time and we were much better in the second half,” Barton said.

”We controlled the game better and Shrewsbury are probably a tad fortunate that it only finished 3-0.

“We carved out plenty of chances. Teams will know we are a good team and are on a good run.

“We knew they would have spells in the game and we knew we would have to be on our guard.

“At the same time we knew would have a spell. The second half was the most pleasing performance of the season for 45 minutes, I am really delighted with the lads.

“Our keeper (Alex Cairns) had very little to do in the second half and that is a testament to the team in front of him.”

Barton also hailed the competition for places in his squad after Madden smashed home a brilliant volley minutes after coming on as sub.

“I know Paddy wants to start games, the same as a lot of the lads,” Barton added.

“We have got players coming back from injury and back into contention.

“We have just got to keep nurturing that competition and the ability of the team to keep driving forward.

“We need the players who are not in the starting XI to keep pushing for places and driving for competition which allows us to perform like we did today.

“The key for us is we know that over the course of the season, our squad is going to be utilised.

“While it might be someone’s job today to do the job that is required, we know that the work will be shared across the whole group over the season.

“We are only as strong as our weakest member, and at this moment in time, our weakest member is very strong.

“At the moment we are in a good spot. We are delighted with the clean sheet.

“Shrewsbury didn’t take their chances and I knew we would score goals, we have got goals all throughout the team.”

Fleetwood face their toughest test of the season next weekend when league leaders Ipswich Town come to Highbury.

That is a match which Barton knows will be a benchmark of his side’s level.

“We have been good at home and it will be a marker post for where we are as a team,” he said.

“We are a team that wants to take on a challenge.

“In my tenure we have been really good against the big sides so long may it continue.

“They are a good side and I look forward to seeing how our side gets on against them.”