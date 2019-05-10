Fleetwood Town's retained list reveals they have released four players but discussions are still ongoing with out of contract trio Ashley Nadesan, Ross Wallace and Dan Mooney

Have your say

Fleetwood Town have revealed they have released four players but say discussions are still ongoing with out of contract trio Ashley Nadesan. Ross Wallace and Dan Mooney.

Fleetwood Town's retained list reveals that goalkeeper Paul Jones, midfielder James Wallace, defender Joe Maguire and midfielder Ryan Taylor will all leave Highbury when their contracts expire at the end of June.

Keeper Jones will leave without featuring in the league for Town while Maguire has spent the season on-loan at League Two side Crawley Town.

Both Taylor and James Wallace signed up to Town late but neither have been able to cement a regular spot in head coach Barton's starting line-up.

Barton had revealed earlier in the season that he expected Taylor to leave with injury prone midfielder James Wallace seeing his season ended at Bradford City in February.

But Ross Wallace, Nadesan and youngster Mooney are all in discussions to sign fresh deals.

Ross Wallace has been a regular for Barton since he arrived in September with Nadesan also featuring regularly after returning from a loan at Carlisle in January.

Winger Mooney made his EFL debut in Town's last game of the season off the bench in the 1-0 defeat at Wycombe.

And Town are now keen to keep hold of all three.