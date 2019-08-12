Fleetwood Town’s Paddy Madden calls on his team-mates to emulate Manchester United’s treble winners

Fleetwood Town forward Paddy Madden has urged his team-mates to follow the example of Manchester United’s treble winners and fight on all fronts this season.

Madden came off the bench at half-time to fuel a fightback against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, cancelling out Kwesi Appiah’s opener before Josh Morris clinched all three points.

That made it two wins from two in the league so far this season for Town, ahead of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie at Nottingham Forest in which Madden is expected to start.

Competition for places up front is fierce with Conor McAleny and Ched Evans among those seeking to establish a regular starting spot.

Madden said: “As a player, I don’t take any game lightly.

“We are going to a place like Forest with a great history and a great stadium.

“We want to go there and cause an upset.

“As a player you want cup runs and to do well in the league.

“Obviously people say if you have a good cup run you don’t do as well in the league but I think that is an excuse.

“We are professional athletes, we should be able to play week in week out and play on all fronts.

“You saw Manchester United do it in the treble year, they didn’t make excuses.

“We want to win everything so we will be no different.”

Madden was unhappy not to make the starting XI at Peterborough United for Town’s opening day 3-1 win.

Joey Barton stuck with the same line-up for the AFC Wimbledon clash but Madden is now pushing for a start after his game-changing cameo.

He said: “We have a very competitive squad.

“Some weekends you are not going to start, that is the way it is going to be.

“Successful teams have competition for places. It is horses for courses and what will be, will be.

“If you don’t start the season you are not happy but it is something you have to get over, and when the chance comes, you have to be there to take it.

“Conor went into a deeper role and I stepped higher up the pitch for more balls over the top.

“It worked well and I’m just happy to get the three points and back-to-back wins.

“It is something we did not do enough of last year.

“Thankfully we have started off on a positive.”