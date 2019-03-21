Fleetwood Town's Paddy Madden and family frustrated by Sunderland postponement

The arrival of Paddy Madden’s family on these shores normally signals a goal rush for the Fleetwood Town striker – but he is “fuming” that Saturday’s scheduled clash with Sunderland has been called off.

The Irishman netted his 18th of the season in last month’s 2-1 home defeat by Luton but has not scored in five games since.

But the postponement of the Black Cats clash due to their international call-ups means Madden must wait until Town’s trip to Accrington Stanley on Saturday March 30 to end his longest barren run with the club.

Madden’s family had selected the Sunderland game as one to fly over from their native Dublin for.

Madden has tended to hit the net whenever they come to watch him but at least the 29-year-old can look forward to a rare weekend off with his family.

He said: “I live away from all of my family, so it is just me , my missus and my dog! Thankfully my family is coming over from Dublin this weekend and I get to spend a few days with them.

“My mam and brother are booked for the Sunderland game, so I’m fuming it is off.”

Madden and Ched Evans were reunited in a front two for last Saturday’s 2-0 win over Plymouth, Town having switched to three up front ever since their FA Cup exit to AFC Wimbledon.

Madden says he prefers to play in a front two but will play wherever he is required.

He said: “If the gaffer needs me to play out wide, left or right, I have shown over the years that I can play there.

“To get the best out of myself it would be a front two but I’m happy to play any position the gaffer asks me.”

Madden is confident he will hit the 20-goal mark, having created one for team-mate Jason Holt last weekend.

Is he on track for 20? “Definitely,” he said. “I know I have had a dry spell but I’m happy that I am still assisting goals. I’d be worried if I was not assisting.

“It is nice to set up a few of the lads who have set me up this season. I know this patch will fade but I will get over 20.”