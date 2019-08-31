Fleetwood Town’s Lewie Coyle puts Leeds United future to one side as he brings up a century of appearances

Lewie Coyle is focusing on Fleetwood Town rather than Leeds United as he prepares to make his 100th appearance for the club.

The 23-year-old is presently at Town for a third loan spell which runs out in January, while his contract with his parent club expires in the summer.

When asked what the situation is with Leeds, Coyle replied: “It has been that long that I’ve been to Leeds, I forget what conversations I have had there.

“At the end of the day I need to be playing football.

“I need to be playing on a regular basis to enhance my chances of kicking on and getting the best out of me. That is the conversation I had in the summer.

“Fleetwood Town have again given me that platform to come here, play games and I want to be part of a successful team.

“I want a promotion on my CV and I think this season especially, we have a real chance of doing that.”

Town’s trip to Lincoln City this afternoon will see Coyle bring up three figures and he admitted it would be something to remember.

He said: “It is a great achievement, it is crazy how quick it has flown by.

“To reach 100 games, back here for my third time, it is a great achievement and something I’m proud of.”

Those 100 games have seen Coyle work under Uwe Rosler, John Sheridan and Joey Barton.

He has been a regular under all three and the defender explained why he keeps coming back to the Fylde coast.

He said: “Each time I had the conversation with the members of staff that had been at the club, they had made it very apparent they want to get me back.

“It has been a no-brainer to come back here.

“I enjoy my time here, I enjoy my football, and, hopefully, I will be part of what will be a very succesful season.

“They gave me my first chance to come here and play league football on a consistent basis.

“They backed me from the start when Uwe Rosler was in charge, and since then, the club as a whole and whoever has been in charge have shown a great interest in me and taken to me and vice versa.”

Today’s match pits sixth against seventh in League One with Town a point clear of Lincoln after five games.

Coyle said: “We’ve averaged two points a game – 10 points after five games – so if we keep that form up it will be a very interesting end to the season.”