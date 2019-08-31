Fleetwood Town’s Lewie Coyle puts Leeds United future to one side as he brings up a century of appearances

Fleetwood Town's Lewie Coyle
Fleetwood Town's Lewie Coyle
Share this article

Lewie Coyle is focusing on Fleetwood Town rather than Leeds United as he prepares to make his 100th appearance for the club.

The 23-year-old is presently at Town for a third loan spell which runs out in January, while his contract with his parent club expires in the summer.

When asked what the situation is with Leeds, Coyle replied: “It has been that long that I’ve been to Leeds, I forget what conversations I have had there.

“At the end of the day I need to be playing football.

“I need to be playing on a regular basis to enhance my chances of kicking on and getting the best out of me. That is the conversation I had in the summer.

“Fleetwood Town have again given me that platform to come here, play games and I want to be part of a successful team.

“I want a promotion on my CV and I think this season especially, we have a real chance of doing that.”

Town’s trip to Lincoln City this afternoon will see Coyle bring up three figures and he admitted it would be something to remember.

He said: “It is a great achievement, it is crazy how quick it has flown by.

“To reach 100 games, back here for my third time, it is a great achievement and something I’m proud of.”

Those 100 games have seen Coyle work under Uwe Rosler, John Sheridan and Joey Barton.

He has been a regular under all three and the defender explained why he keeps coming back to the Fylde coast.

He said: “Each time I had the conversation with the members of staff that had been at the club, they had made it very apparent they want to get me back.

“It has been a no-brainer to come back here.

“I enjoy my time here, I enjoy my football, and, hopefully, I will be part of what will be a very succesful season.

“They gave me my first chance to come here and play league football on a consistent basis.

“They backed me from the start when Uwe Rosler was in charge, and since then, the club as a whole and whoever has been in charge have shown a great interest in me and taken to me and vice versa.”

Today’s match pits sixth against seventh in League One with Town a point clear of Lincoln after five games.

Coyle said: “We’ve averaged two points a game – 10 points after five games – so if we keep that form up it will be a very interesting end to the season.”