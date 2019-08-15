Fleetwood Town’s Danny Andrew is ready for a hostile reception on his return to Doncaster Rovers

Fleetwood Town defender Danny Andrew is looking to upset Doncaster Rovers’ fans even more by leaving the Keepmoat Stadium with three points on Saturday.

The 28-year-old left Doncaster to rejoin Town over the summer at the end of his contract.

Grant McCann, who was Doncaster’s boss at the time, claimed Rovers had offered Andrew a deal that would see him be one of the highest paid left-backs in the third tier.

However, Andrew told the Gazette that his Highbury return was because he and his new wife favoured a move back to the North West rather than an extended stay in South Yorkshire.

The defender is expecting a hostile reception, having already been on the end of jeers for his goalscoring exploits against another former club, Peterborough United, on the opening day of the season.

Speaking about facing Doncaster, Andrew said: “I got a bit of stick, a bit of abuse, when I left but it is the game we are in.

“I got a bit at Peterborough, I used to be there as a kid; that is nearly 10 years ago.

“It is what it is but it is just another game, it is 11 v 11 and we will look to win.”

Town go into the game looking to make it three wins from three in the league after victories against Peterborough and AFC Wimbledon.

When asked if the opposition fans’ comments spur him on, Andrew said: “I think they do because, most of the time, they are unnecessary so you think ‘what is the point in you saying that?’

“It is fuel for fire. When you go there you want to upset them even more by performing well and winning.

“That is what we will look to do.”

Andrew’s exit was soon followed by that of McCann, who departed Rovers to become the boss at Championship side Hull City.

Although Darren Moore is now in charge at the Keepmoat Stadium, Andrew still thinks he might receive some abuse.

Asked if the game would a little less tasty without McCann, Andrew answered: “It probably is.

“I don’t know, the fans still abused me but with different management it might be a bit less now.”

Andrew was part of the Rovers side that lost in last season’s play-offs to eventual winners Charlton Athletic.

Having been on the receiving end of 3-0 and 4-0 defeats against Town, Andrew thinks his new team can be at the top end of the table.

Speaking after the Peterborough game, he said: “The staff and that has changed, players have changed since I was last here, but there is a really good feeling.”